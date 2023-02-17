A Closer Look at Sungrow PowerStack for European C&I Energy Storage Market

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons to be optimistic about the future growth of the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage market. The rising popularity of renewable energy comes with volatility and intermittence, which brings potential risks and operation concerns to the grid. Energy storage system (ESS) coupled with renewable energy contributes to grid stability.

In addition, power outages caused by natural disasters and supply-demand imbalances bring substantial economic loss, and ESS also plays a role in the increased interest for backup power.

Sungrow at Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands

In Europe, as demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and renewable energy increases, an increasing portion of costs of managing the network to accommodate them is levied onto C&I electricity users in the form of demand charges. C&I battery storage could lower Europe's electricity costs for the C&I facilities they're at which they are installed but could also help manage the cost of power for consumers.

"The C&I energy storage market will be the next big thing in Europe," said Richard Ridgway, Product Manager ESS at Sungrow, who spoke during the Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands on February 16th on the topic of, "Is Storage the Solution for Grid Congestion?" Ridgway also introduced Sungrow's competitive C&I liquid cooled ESS, the PowerStack, featuring high Profitability, safety, and flexibility.

Technical Highlights of Sungrow's PowerStack

The PowerStack is a portfolio with a battery capacity ranging from 200kWh to 4MWh, available for two- to four-hour applications. The solution combines lithium-ion batteries, power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS), and fire suppression system (FSS), streamlining the transportation, installation, and operation and maintenance (O&M).

As a result of advanced technologies, such as liquid cooling, the PowerStack lowers LCOS compared to traditional air cooling. The PowerStack comes with a lower battery temperature difference, extending the lifetime of batteries and significantly improving the charging and discharging efficiency. Furthermore, the automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and the automated coolant refilling system considerably reduce operating and maintenance (O&M) costs.

In addition, the PowerStack upholds Sungrow's strict safety priorities. It offers comprehensive safety design from the cell, electrical, and system levels. AI-assisted cell monitoring technology performs high-precision online computing of cell status and provides early-stage warnings to prevent thermal runaway. Four layers of overcurrent protection and anti-arc protection mitigate electrical hazards. Patented pipe connectors, IP65 module design, one-way breather valve, and drip collector ensure system safety across multiple aspects.

"Sungrow's liquid cooled ESS PowerStack exceeds the demand for flexibility and outstanding performance, and is an ideal solution for more communities and facilities," said Richard Ridgway. "Europe is poised for growth in the C&I energy storage market. As an early entrant in the energy storage sector, Sungrow is excited for what is to come as we work towards maximizing our customers' ROI by offering industry-leading products and services," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.