Atradius to host a series of virtual events on the future of global trade

- The webcasts will feature thought leaders from business and academia who will address the uncertainty facing the international trade environment as it emerges from the Covid-19 economic crisis.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world strives to turn the page on the Covid-19 crisis, many businesses are facing new challenges arising from the uncertain and potentially long-term impacts of the pandemic on global supply chains. On top of this, businesses are having to deal with the continuous renegotiation of trade tariffs, the rebalancing of world trade relationships, and a growing trend towards trade digitalisation and de-globalisation.

To help businesses understand the main challenges and to find their way through this new landscape, the global credit insurer Atradius will be hosting a series of four virtual interactive events called "From crisis to opportunity: what is the future of trade?"

This series will provide businesses across the world with unique opportunities to gain insights from thought leaders, futurists and business experts, including risk specialists from Atradius. Each event is fully interactive so that, in addition to discussing the future of global trade and the evolving trade landscape, each panel of experts will invite questions from the business audience.

Atradius Chief Market Officer, Andreas Tesch, said: "The Covid-19 crisis has created a crucible where things are heating up for businesses throughout the world, leading to some major and even systemic changes. The question is, how will this affect business moving forward? As a leading enabler of global trade, these are subjects that our underwriters and economists at Atradius explore every day. In this time of heightened upheaval and turbulence, this series of webcasts gives us the opportunity to share our expertise and, in debate with our panel, to additionally share the insights of some of the world's best business minds. We are delighted and honoured to welcome our guest panellists and to host this series of important discussions."

The initial event will focus on how the pandemic has potentially changed the global trade landscape forever. Moderated by Daisy McAndrew (former Economics Editor and Chief Political Correspondent for ITV News), the first expert panel will feature Professor Ian Goldin (Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford), Emma Marcegaglia (Chair and CEO of Marcegaglia Holding S.p.A.), Johan Melander (APAC & MEA Credit Director for Electrolux) and Edwin Kuhlman (Head of Risk for Atradius Global). Welcome speech and introduction to the debate will be made by Andreas Tesch, Chief Market Officer of Atradius.

Details of the event:

Date: Thursday, 4 February 2021

Time: 11am (Amsterdam) / 6pm (Hong Kong)

Duration: 45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&A

To register for the event, please go to the Atradius Website at https://group.atradius.com/virtual-event-series/from-crisis-to-opportunity-event1.html or click here

A recording of each panel event and a white paper will be made available following broadcast.

