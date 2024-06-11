Dutch multichannel platform Channable acquires Danish player WakeupData

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Danish feed management company WakeupData has been acquired by the Dutch multichannel platform for eCommerce Channable. With the acquisition, Channable, already a Benelux market leader, aims to become the largest player in the Nordics within product feed management and digital marketing.

All employees who are currently at WakeupData will continue working for Channable in the new Danish branch. They will after the acquisition, become part of the already more than 260 employees who today work from Channable's offices in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Berlin, Germany and in New York City, USA.

The new Nordic department with an office in Aarhus will become the first physical office in the Nordics.

At WakeupData, they are looking forward to the merger, and according to CEO and partner Steffen L. Jørgensen, it has been six months in the making.

"With Channable's robust platform and resources, we are in a strong position to strengthen our market leadership in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland," says WakeupData CEO Steffen L. Jørgensen.

He adds:

"When we combine WakeupData's local expertise and personal service with Channable's cutting-edge technology and international reach - it's a win-win for everyone!"

Both WakeupData and the acquirer Channable facilitate feed management services to webshops by optimizing data quality and creating connections between the eCommerce provider and relevant marketing channels such as eBay, Amazon, Google, and Meta.

Through Channable, online retailers and brands can advertise millions of products through over 2,500 digital marketplaces, advertising platforms and price comparison sites that Channable provides access to.

The acquisition will ultimately also benefit WakeupData's existing customers since they will be able to use Channable's platform and tools in the future, while maintaining the direct connection and relationship that has already been built with the local support team from WakeupData.

At Channable, it is expected that the acquisition will strengthen their already strong position in the Nordics and provide the opportunity to develop the product range and make Channable the undisputed largest player in the Nordics.

"One thing was particularly noteworthy in this process towards the acquisition. It was clear that even though we've had a friendly competition for several years, our process to get here seemed like a natural thing to do," says Rob van Nuenen, CEO of Channable.

Besides merging the two companies' customer bases, van Nuenen is particularly looking forward in bringing the teams together with a combined market knowledge of almost two decades.

"After the first conversations with the team at WakeupData, it has become very clear that both companies have made very similar decisions and that both companies are driven by the same visions and values and have built their success based on a healthy company culture with teams with great diversity," says Rob van Nuenen.

About Channable

Channable is the multichannel platform for eCommerce that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to accelerate eCommerce growth by streamlining product data optimization across channels, facilitating multichannel selling, and enhancing conversion rates through targeted search and product ads.