Fox ESS Launches Intelligent Power Q at Solar Solutions Amsterdam, Redefining Storage Standards

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has officially launched its groundbreaking Power Q Series energy storage system at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026 for the Benelux market. The company, a Gold Sponsor of the prestigious event, showcased its latest innovations and diverse product portfolio from a prime booth location. This highly anticipated exhibition saw Fox ESS strengthen several strategic partnership with market leaders.

Fox ESS Shines at Solar Solutions Amsterdam Speed Speed

Earlier this month, Fox ESS's storage system, an upgraded verison of Power Q, achieved a record System Performance Index (SPI) of 97%, claiming the No. 1 global ranking in the 10 kW category in the latest HTW Berlin Energy Storage Inspection. The innovative cable-free system further revolutionizes installation with unmatched simplicity and convenience. While not yet commercially available, it is already generating significant excitement and high expectations.

Power Q Takes the Spotline

Fox ESS held a dedicated launch event for the Power Q series, a groundbreaking high-end system, set to disrupt the traditional landscape of premium German brands. Combining efficiency and functionality, the Power Q is ideal for both single-phase and three-phase applications. Featured at Innovation Boulevard, the product has set a new benchmark.

Key Features:

Built-in gateway with 63A breaker, ideal for whole-house load backup with ms-level switching time.

Max. 1C charge/discharge rate, suitable for VPP multi-scenario applications to maximize user benefits.

AI-powered dynamic trading mode, 6CT/3CT meter with self-adaptive phase sequence, VPP integration, 5s power scheduling, and one-click APP upgrade.

Up to 89.6% round-trip efficiency, maximizing revenue and shortening payback period.

Ultra-High Energy Density: The highest energy density for residential energy storage systems worldwide. Stackable installation in only 3 minutes, significantly lowering labor costs.

Notably, this innovative product received the Top Innovation Award 2026 from EUPD, further cementing the company's excellence in energy storage technology.

Deepening Strategic Ties

Fox ESS announced strategic collaborations with several key distributors, including GPC Europe, VDH Power, Koninklijke Oosterberg, and OSW. These partnerships aim to unlock significant potential for energy storage in the Dutch market and throughout Europe.

To celebrate this new chapter, Fox ESS hosted an exclusive event for its partners, raising glasses to honor a new era in energy. The brand expressed gratitude for each partner's contributions as they collectively embark on a journey toward a more sustainable future.

Expanding Horizons in Benelux

The Dutch solar energy market is undergoing a significant transformation. Over the past decade, the Netherlands has installed millions of photovoltaic (PV) systems, and battery storage is emerging as a key trend in response to the planned phaseout of the 'salderingsregeling,' or net metering scheme, set for implementation in 2027. This shift reflects a growing emphasis on energy independence and grid flexibility, with battery systems playing a pivotal role in enhancing the self-consumption of generated solar energy.

In Australia, a market characterized by a similar solar landscape, Fox ESS has rapidly ascended to become the leading residential storage brand, achieving nearly 10,000 installations monthly and peaking at almost 500 MWh in a single month. In 2025, the S&P Global Energy Residential Storage Index recognized Fox ESS as the market share leader in Europe, Poland, and the UK, for the first half of the year.

Beyond its sales, Fox ESS is committed to ongoing support, with a dedicated service team of over a hundred experts stationed across Australia, Germany, and the UK. Now, the company is poised to replicate this successful model, offering both product and service excellence to the Netherlands.

"Our product achieves an average installation of 20,000 units per month across the UK, Germany, and Australia, with an exceptionally low failure rate. Rigorously tested in diverse environments and backed by our commitment to customer support, we are confident in our ability to ensure customer satisfaction in the Benelux region," said Lyren Liu, CCO of Fox ESS.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934263/final_video_solar_solutions_NL_Mar_13.mp4