Holidaying in Germany - Visit Hannover

Hannover Marketing and Tourism GmbH (HMTG) is launching its spring campaign in March with the slogan "Holiday in Germany".

Hannover, Germany, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover green oases and attractions to visit, feel urban living in the city's quarters, experience culture and cuisine – these are the core messages from the current marketing campaign. Striking images of the Herrenhausen Gardens, Lake Steinhude, the Maschsee lake, the Old City and Marienburg Castle reveal the numerous options and strengths of the Hannover region as a holiday destination. Here, urbanity meets nature – precisely this diversity makes a visit or brief holiday for families and those interested in art and culture as well as the sports minded so attractive. The entire Hannover holiday region offers a wealth of experiences and destinations for excursions in the spring and summer - for walking, cycling, horse riding and a wide range of water sports.

Hans Nolte, HMTG managing director, on the current activities:

"We have reacted to the easing of travel restrictions at very short notice with our first tourism campaign of the year. The diverse range on offer from us around the themes of culture, experiencing nature, urban living, and culinary experience precisely meet current trends and demands from a city visit. The way the pandemic is currently evolving has made us extremely confident that demand for events, such as the Maschsee Festival, the Schützenfest (Shooting Fair) and the Small Festival in the Great Garden, will soar in the summer."

Another factor driving the optimism is that Hannover saw an evident rise last year in overnight stays from the Netherlands among our European neighbours – especially by comparison with 2020, when travel was also badly hit by the lockdown.

Regional President Steffen Krach is also looking forward to a large number of guests: "Over the past two years, many people could only take limited holidays or none at all on account of the pandemic. We aim now to really get going once more. With its spring campaign, the Hannover Marketing and Tourism company is sending out a signal to draw domestic and international tourists to our beautiful region - a signal for greater openness and a gradual return to normality."

The spring campaign will take in advertising in print along with activities online and on social media with the aim of positioning Hannover as an attractive destination for city trips in Germany. Apart from this, HMTG is participating in the annual launch campaign of the German Head Office for Tourism in the Netherlands and Belgium under the rubric #duitslanddichtbij.The aim of the marketing activities is to raise awareness of the Hannover region as a travel destination and to promote tourism.

Hannover's central location on motorways and rail hubs, as well as direct rail and air connections to Hannover Airport ensure that the city can be accessed rapidly and in an uncomplicated way. In addition, Hannover is the ideal starting point for excursions to historical cities in Lower Saxony, including Celle, Hamelin and Einbeck, and is also a popular stopover on route to Berlin.

