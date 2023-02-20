New Managing Director in Alfa Laval Benelux

BREDA, Netherlands, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedric Domont has per 1st February 2023, taken on the responsibility as new Managing Director for Alfa Laval Benelux, the Alfa Laval Sales Company responsible for sales and marketing of products and systems, and sales of spare parts and services for separation, heat transfer, and fluid handling in the Benelux region covering Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Cedric Domont

Cedric (43 years and originally from France) has more than 20 years of experience in business strategy and sales management in different positions within the Alfa Laval Group. He started his career in operations and quickly moved to sales leadership positions. In his last role as Head of Global Service Sales at Alfa Laval's head office in Lund, Sweden, he has led the Service Sales Transformation in Global Sales & Service contributing to a remarkable growth.

"It is a privilege and honor to be given this opportunity and I am looking forward to leading the fantastic team in one of the most important markets for Alfa Laval. Our markets have tremendously changed in the last few years, and Alfa Laval has so much to offer on the sustainability agenda. I also look forward to meeting with our customers and business partners to continue developing a strong partnership together".

Cedric will move with his family to Breda and be based at the Alfa Laval office in Breda (Baarschot 2 – 4817 ZZ Breda).

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX

