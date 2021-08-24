Novatec and Virotech to become Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe

DIETZENBACH, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The two German diagnostics companies Novatec Immundiagnostica GmbH and Virotech Diagnostics GmbH are excited to announce that they have joined forces and will now operate together as Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe. Both entities have agreed to consolidate their businesses to better address their partners´ needs and demands. Since the SARS COV 2 outbreak, the companies have been committed to providing the best possible support in the fight against the coronavirus by continuously researching and developing high-quality assays to detect the virus and identify specific mutations.

"Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe unlocks the potential of our combined strengths and establishes the perfect foundation to consistently expand our portfolio. Together, we have the necessary infrastructure to be competitive and deliver innovative diagnostics solutions", says so Artin Papanian, General Manager at Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe. "Our customers will now benefit from the extensive product portfolio that goes hand in hand with the business they are familiar with."

Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe with its headquarters located in Dietzenbach, Germany, is engaged in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic kits for both human and veterinary markets. In addition to focusing on infectious diseases (bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases), hormones, and autoimmunity, the group also has a broad experience in automation and software to offer a complete panel to diagnosis.

Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe has increased its number of employees to over 200 and continues to grow. With new product development and innovation capabilities, the company is committed to developing, manufacturing and distributing the highest quality assays and services to its vast laboratory network worldwide. The company will continue to devote all its efforts to improving patient care.

SOURCE Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe