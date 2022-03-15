OASIS Group and Access Acquire CGG Smart Data Solutions' Physical Asset Storage and Services Business

The deal includes OASIS' acquisition of four facilities in Europe Access', as well as Access' acquisition of several North American facilities. All facilities remain dedicated to the storage and management of subsurface rock and fluid samples, paper and magnetic assets and access to complex digital data structures via the acquired PleXus solution.

"We are pleased to welcome Smart Data Solutions clients and Team Members to OASIS Group," said Nicholas Knight, Chief Commercial Officer at OASIS Group. "The division's specialist technical knowledge and focus on providing innovative solutions such as PleXus will strengthen our offering to our clients in the energy industry."

"Given their long-standing strategic partnership and joint focus on records and information management, OASIS and Access will provide an excellent home for the physical asset storage and services business of Smart Data Solutions," said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG. "I expect that the acquiring partners will continue to expand and advance the service offerings to best support the needs of all clients well into the future."

"Access and OASIS Group have been supporting clients collectively within the energy industry for decades and understand the complexities of assets associated with the management of specialist data and information," said Ken Davis, Access CEO. "The acquisition of Smart Data Solutions' facilities and Team Members reflects our companies' respective commitments to help clients around the world harness the power of their information through innovative technologies."

This transaction marks the 180th and the 55th successful acquisition for Access and OASIS Group, respectively.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group, the largest privately-owned Information Management provider in Europe has been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 11,500 clients. With a proven track record of developing award winning information management solutions, OASIS' Omnidox Suite was recently awarded 'Software Product of the Year' at the prestigious DM Awards, for the third year in a row. For more information, please visit www.OASISGroup.com

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

