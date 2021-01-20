OASIS Group completes first acquisition of the year

SWORDS, Ireland, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately-owned Records and Information Management (RIM) provider in Europe has today announced the acquisition of NETarchief, the archive management division of Van't Net Archiefbeheer B.V.

The Netherlands based storage company, NETarchief, was formed in 1998 to provide archive storage services alongside the established removals business. Under the terms of the agreement OASIS Group will integrate the NETarchief archive management business with OASIS Data & Document Management Netherlands B.V.

"The face of the workplace is changing rapidly. Regulation is becoming stricter, especially with regards to privacy. And with more clients opting to continue to work from home, we felt that integrating our archive services with OASIS Group was the most logical step for us and our clients," said Gerry Hulshoff, Shareholder, NETarchief.

As a specialist provider of records and information management solutions OASIS Group are in a unique position to support clients throughout a records lifecycle.

OASIS Group, which operates across Europe, provides clients with end-to-end records and information management services ranging from; records and document storage, scanning and digitisation, cloud storage, through to shredding and destruction services.

Commenting on this acquisition, Matt Thornton, Director of Corporate Development at OASIS Group, said: "Despite the pandemic the acquisitions team are working in partnership with business owners across Europe who are seeking a smooth transition. We are pleased to have acquired the NETarchief business and their clients, and are looking forward to welcoming them to OASIS."

This transaction marks the 51st successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com

Media Contact:

Jade Miles

Group Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OASIS Group