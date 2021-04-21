PixCell Medical Partners with Axonlab to Distribute Point-of-Care Hematological Analyzer HemoScreen™ Across Europe

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Axonlab, a leader in point-of-care testing in Europe providing the healthcare sector with equipment and services in the fields of medical diagnostics, life science, and software solutions, to distribute the HemoScreen™, PixCell's hematology analyzer, in key European geographies.

Axonlab will have exclusive distribution rights in Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

"Collaborating with reputable international supply partners to provide innovative diagnostic systems to clinics, doctors and the research sector is central to our identity as a company. We focus on delivering comprehensive, future-oriented services, and believe that PixCell's HemoScreen is an important tool to enhance a clinician's diagnostic and decision-making capabilities," said Dr Tamara Hensel, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Axonlab. "AI-driven diagnostic tools such as the HemoScreen represent the next evolution of diagnostic technologies. Making this technology available at the point of care for hospitals, medical practices, pharmacies, private laboratories and research organizations can increase patient safety, reduce delays in receiving key diagnostic results, and support clinicians in making informed decisions."

HemoScreen™, developed by PixCell Medical, is the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked for point-of-care use. HemoScreen delivers lab-quality diagnostic results equivalent to the large and complex lab analyzers traditionally used for hematological testing in significantly less time. Utilizing a disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, HemoScreen eliminates the need for routine maintenance and calibration and does not need to be operated by a lab technician. With one drop of blood and within six minutes, HemoScreen delivers CBC results with 20 standard CBC parameters as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for earlier detection of infection and certain cancer types.

"Making HemoScreen widely available enables healthcare organizations to maximize diagnostic resources and helps physicians make faster and more educated clinical decisions. Ultimately, we want to increase efficiency of diagnostics while maintaining the precision of result to help improve patient care and outcomes in a variety of point-of-care settings, including the ICU, emergency departments and oncology wards," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, CEO of PixCell Medical. "We are proud to collaborate with one of the most important distributers of point-of-care testing in Europe, a company known for its uncompromising quality. We are confident that Axonlab will serve as an excellent partner and help to dramatically improve the accessibility of the CBC, the most essential blood test, within the markets it serves."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the only simple-to-use and portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. PixCell's FDA-cleared and CE-marked HemoScreen platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within six minutes, HemoScreen delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, with the high clinical sensitivity of central lab results, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs. PixCell leverages their patented Viscoelastic Focusing and lab-on-a-cartridge technologies, along with AI-powered machine vision, to deliver rapid point-of-care diagnostic results anywhere.

