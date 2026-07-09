Record year for new businesses: Rinkel launches in Belgium with a fixed business number that works on your mobile

Sooner or later, all those new entrepreneurs run into the same question: how do you stay reachable in a professional way without handing out your private number? Juggling two SIM cards or lugging around a second phone isn't quite what you pictured when you started your own business. And a landline with a separate handset feels like something from the 2000s. That's where Rinkel comes in.

A fixed number that works on your own mobile

Rinkel gives you a fixed business number with a Belgian area code (02 for Brussels, 03 for Antwerp, 09 for Ghent, or another local code) that works on your own mobile. No extra device, no separate SIM, no technician at your door. You call through the Rinkel app or the Webphone in your browser, and your customer always sees your business number. Work and private life stay separate, on a single phone.

It also runs over your own provider's network, whether you're with Proximus, Orange, Telenet or Base. That gives you stable call quality, even when your Wi-Fi lets you down. Active in Brussels, or serving French-speaking customers? The Rinkel app and customer service are available in French too. Reachable when you want to be, and your status off after hours, so your business follows your rhythm, not the other way around.

Trusted elsewhere, new to Belgium

Rinkel is no newcomer. The company now serves more than 15,000 entrepreneurs and is active in seven European countries, with Belgium as its newest market. It's that experience Rinkel now brings to Belgium's self-employed.

"Every year in Belgium, more than 120,000 people set out to start their own business. Wonderful, but a start like that also brings a hundred practical things with it," says Jeroen van Vierzen, CEO of Rinkel. "We're happy to take one of them off your hands. A business number you set up yourself in a few minutes, without an IT person, without hassle. So you can focus on your customers, not your telecoms."

Rinkel is available from €9 per month, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

About Rinkel

Rinkel makes business telephony accessible for the self-employed, freelancers and SMEs. With a fixed business number on your own mobile, you're effortlessly reachable in a professional way wherever you are, without an extra device or complex systems. You manage everything yourself in the Rinkel app or your browser. Rinkel is an initiative of Rinkel BV (Rotterdam) and, since 2026, active in Belgium too.