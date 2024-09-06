SIGLI BECOMES A SPONSOR AND ACTIVE MEMBER OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ASSOCIATION OF LITHUANIA

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigli, a leading software development company specializing in digital product development and digital transformation, is pleased to announce its new role as a sponsor and active member of Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania. This partnership reflects Sigli's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence in Lithuania and supporting a community of AI professionals, researchers, and innovators.

Driving AI Innovation and Collaboration in Lithuania

As a company deeply invested in the future of AI and digital innovation, Sigli is eager to collaborate with Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania to help build a strong AI ecosystem in the region. This partnership, spearheaded by Sigli's Head of Data & AI, Artem Pochechuev, along with Dr. Linas Petkevičius, Head of the Department at Vilnius University and General Manager of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania, aims to promote a collaborative environment for AI development in Lithuania. Together, they strive to foster innovation, encourage knowledge-sharing, and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Our Goals with Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania:

1. Building a Strong AI Community in Lithuania. Sigli is dedicated to helping grow the AI sector in Lithuania by supporting initiatives that bring together experts, startups, academia, and industry leaders. We believe that fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing is essential to developing groundbreaking AI solutions that have a real impact both locally and globally.

2. Expanding Expertise Through Learning and Collaboration. By joining Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania, Sigli will engage more deeply with the latest developments in AI technology. This partnership will offer opportunities for our team to participate in specialized training, research collaborations, and thought leadership, helping us stay at the cutting edge of AI innovation.

3. Delivering Cutting-Edge AI Solutions to Our Clients and Partners. Being part of Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania will allow Sigli to provide our clients and partners with the most up-to-date AI technologies and insights. We are committed to using this knowledge to deliver innovative digital transformation solutions that keep our clients competitive in a fast-changing market.

About Sigli:

Sigli is a forward-thinking software development company specializing in digital product development and transformation. Our mission, "Data Science with Purpose, Innovation with Impact," drives us to create high-quality, scalable solutions that empower businesses to modernize and enhance customer experiences. Certified under ISO/IEC 27001, Sigli ensures the highest standards of information security and digital excellence, making us a trusted partner in the digital age.

About Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania:

Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania is a community-driven organization focused on advancing AI and machine learning in Lithuania. It connects professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to foster a collaborative environment for innovation. Through various events, workshops, and networking opportunities, Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania supports the growth of a vibrant AI community in the region.

Looking Forward

Sigli is excited to start this journey with Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania and is committed to contributing to the growth and success of the AI community in Lithuania. Together, we aim to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and shape the future of AI in the region.

For more information, please visit sigli.com.