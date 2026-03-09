Together for sport and movement: CRIVIT and Stefanie Graf launch international partnership under the motto 'FIND YOUR MOVE'

NECKARSULM, Germany, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanie Graf and CRIVIT – a perfect match. The former world-class athlete and the sports brand CRIVIT are impressively staging the start of their partnership as part of an international campaign in over 30 countries. Under the motto "FIND YOUR MOVE," the spirit of CRIVIT will be brought to life through an impressive product range. The first phase of the collaboration will be supported by a 360-degree brand campaign and a diverse marketing and channel mix.

Passion meets ease: For the sports and movement brand CRIVIT, former professional tennis player Stefanie Graf inspires with her authentic charisma and inspiring motivation. Her credo: Everyone can enjoy movement!

What connects CRIVIT and Stefanie Graf is the conviction that an active lifestyle is not created through pressure to perform, but through joie de vivre, openness and relief. CRIVIT stands for an authentic approach to exercise that encourages people to listen to their own bodies, develop routines and see activity as an integral and positive part of everyday life.

Stefanie Graf brings this attitude with her from her own experience. After an outstanding career in top international sport, winning 22 Grand Slam tournaments, 377 weeks at the top of the tennis world rankings and still the only person in the world to have won a Golden Slam, her view of sport has evolved: away from comparison and peak performance and towards holistic well-being of body, mind and soul. Balance, relief and inner motivation are now at the forefront of her mind. An approach that makes her a credible and approachable brand partner for CRIVIT in many types of sport.

"For me, movement is much more than just training or performance – it's a part of quality of life and joy that I want to pass on to as many people as possible. The collaboration with CRIVIT, Lidl and the Schwarz Group is close to my heart because the brand shares my conviction that movement should be accessible to everyone. With its diverse range, CRIVIT offers outstanding quality at the best value. This gives everyone the chance to try out sports making it most accessible and to experience for themselves how much energy and well-being an active, healthy lifestyle can bring to their lives," says Stefanie Graf.

With CRIVIT, Lidl is once again pursuing a democratizing and inclusive approach. With its high-quality yet attractively priced range, the brand is aimed at people of all ages and activity levels and offers both sports equipment and clothing for a variety of sports. In the current campaign, CRIVIT is focusing on camping and outdoor, cycling, fitness, running, fun and team sports, with the aim of motivating people to try things out and find the form of exercise that suits them.

Jens Thiemer, Chief Customer Officer at Lidl International, explains: "With the launch of CRIVIT, we are continuing our strategy of building strong and convincing anchor brands in defined need categories that make the legendary 'Lidl. More to value' promise tangible every day on the basis of a convincing broad product range. Following the successful establishment of our own brand PARKSIDE in the DIY and garden sector, we are now opening up one of the most relevant categories for a fulfilled and better life with CRIVIT: sport, leisure and exercise. The fact that Stefanie Graf, as a CRIVIT brand partner, has chosen Lidl as a company for the further dissemination of her mission for exercise and health is a great appreciation and at the same time proof and commitment to the continuation of our convincing quality standards and Lidl's price leadership."

The omnichannel campaign for CRIVIT will be launched on February 14 with a broad-based media offensive. More information about CRIVIT can be found on the official website at www.crivit.com.

