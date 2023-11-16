WorkJam Commits to Expansion into Benelux and DACH Regions with Vluent Partnership

BERLIN, VIENNA and ZURICH, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the world's leading digital frontline workplace, has announced that it will be partnering with German workforce management consulting firm, Vluent , to facilitate its further expansion into the Benelux – Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg – and DACH – Germany, Austria, and Switzerland – regions. As part of the agreement, Vluent will also become a system implementation partner to drive WorkJam's seamless deployment, accelerating time to value for clients across industries.

With over 15 years of workforce management experience and a proven network of connections across the Benelux and DACH regions, Vluent has the expertise and presence to support WorkJam's continued expansion.

WorkJam's Workforce Orchestration has already been adopted by some of the world's biggest brands, including American Eagle Outfitters, Avis, Chevron, Shell, TKMaxx, and Worldwide Flight Services, supporting them with a wide range of operational tools – including communication, task management, shift swapping, and learning and development, helping to reduce the gaps that exist between hourly and salaried workers. As one of WorkJam's official partners, Vluent will take on the role of providing the region's customers with the seamless service, expertise, and experience that WorkJam has become known for.

Dennis Venema, Vluent CEO and Founder, comments, 'We are delighted to partner with WorkJam as they continue to expand into the wider European market, especially in the Benelux and DACH regions. The company's products and values align perfectly with Vluent's, enabling us to bring additional value to our existing customer base while supporting WorkJam to establish a strong presence in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.'

Mark Williams, WorkJam Managing Director, EMEA, comments: 'We are very pleased to welcome Vluent as an official reseller and system implementation partner. Their expertise in workforce management and strong knowledge of working within the Benelux and DACH regions made them a clear choice for our expansion into these markets.'

'Together, Vluent and WorkJam will deliver incredible value to Benelux and DACH organisations, enabling companies across industries to benefit sooner from increased frontline teams' engagement, productivity and retention, boosting business results.'

About Vluent

Based in Germany, Vluent specialises in developing workforce management operating models, processes, KPI frameworks, and policies. Vluent works with selected partner companies that are leaders in their segments to sell software solutions, including workforce management software, capacity management software, robotic process automation software and conversational analytics software. The company has a distinguished history of working with prestigious clients, including IKEA, FedEx, Telefonica, and MediaMarkt, supporting them to improve operational efficiency and achieve excellence across all levels of the workforce.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Workforce Orchestration®. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.