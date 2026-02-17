Cognizant to provide strategic technology services for Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Agreement will see Cognizant transform the logistics company's core applications and infrastructure

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) today announced an expansion of its partnership with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the leading global provider of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) and finished vehicle logistics. Under the new agreement, Cognizant will support Wallenius Wilhelmsen with technology services covering core applications and infrastructure, contributing to the company's ongoing development as an integrated supply chain partner.

"This expanded role with Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a testament to the power of a genuine, long-term partnership," said Saket Gulati, SVP and Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant. "We are proud to transition from offering services to becoming a strategic partner that supports their ambition. By applying Cognizant's expertise in modernizing legacy portfolios and introducing practical AI-driven efficiencies, we are committed to supporting Wallenius Wilhelmsen's work to simplify its digital operations and build a stronger digital foundation."

The partnership highlights Cognizant's position as a technology leader capable of supporting complex global organizations while concurrently driving forward-looking digital initiatives.

"Strengthening our position as an integrated supply chain partner requires collaborators who understand our business and help us operate with greater precision and impact," said Richard Åstrand, SVP Digital Strategy Lead at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. "Cognizant's expertise in our solutions and their focus on efficiency and practical technology adoption will support the next phase of our digital journey."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Learn more at www.cognizant.com.

About Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment, and breakbulk to customers all over the world. The company operates around 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, a global inland distribution network, 70 processing centers, and eight marine terminals. With its head office in Oslo, Norway, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group has about 12,000 employees in 28 countries worldwide. Read more at www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com

