Rishabh Software Unveils Rishabh Pro Engineering Services to Accelerate Its Engineering Vision

VADODARA, India, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishabh Software, a global digital engineering and enterprise leader, has announced the spin-off of its design engineering division into an independent entity - Rishabh Pro Engineering Services Private Limited. This move will sharpen the company's focus on delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary design engineering services. It will cater to organizations operating across leading industries such as, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Cryogenics, Petrochemicals, Green Hydrogen, Power, and more.

Rishabh Engineering is now Rishabh Pro Engineering

The transition marks a significant milestone in Rishabh's engineering journey. Operating independently, Rishabh Pro Engineering Services will enhance its specialization and agility. It will respond more effectively to complex engineering needs.

Founded in 2006, the design engineering division has grown steadily over two decades. It has built a strong reputation for consistent delivery and long-term client partnerships. The decision to become a separate entity reflects the division's maturity and readiness for growth.

Rishabh Pro Engineering Services will focus on future-ready design engineering solutions. These include multidisciplinary capabilities in process, detailed, and skid engineering, as well as piping stress and structural analysis services. The independent structure will allow for greater accountability, faster decision-making, and better alignment with client expectations.

Commenting on the development, Raju Shah, CEO, said, "This transition marks a defining moment in our engineering journey. Establishing Rishabh Pro Engineering Services as a separate brand allows us to operate with greater focus and responsibility. 'Pro' reflects the standards we stand for today: proactive in approach, proficient in execution, and progressive in thinking. This is not just a structural change. It is a long-term commitment to our clients, partners, and teams."

As part of the transition, Rishabh Pro Engineering Services has unveiled a refreshed visual identity. This includes a modernized logo and design. The new identity reflects the company's global outlook, multidisciplinary expertise, and forward-looking vision while staying rooted in its engineering legacy and strengthened by advanced digital design and simulation capabilities.

Rishabh Pro Engineering Services Private Limited. is a multidisciplinary design engineering company with nearly two decades of global experience. The company delivers proactive, proficient, and progressive engineering support to Owners and Operators, EPC contractors, PMCs, and modular package fabricators across the global energy value chain. Specializing in upstream, midstream, and downstream, across onshore and offshore, Rishabh Pro Engineering Services help clients achieve safer, smarter, and more efficient project outcomes.

