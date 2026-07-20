BOC Group Releases ADONIS 19.0 LTS to Bring Smarter Support into Everyday BPM Work

New release improves AI-supported documentation, dashboard personalization, and process mining insight

DUBLIN, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced the release of ADONIS 19.0 LTS, the latest Long-Term Support version of their Business Process Management suite. The new release introduces practical enhancements that make everyday process work more intelligent, focused, and easier to manage.

As process landscapes grow, the challenge for organizations is no longer only to document how work should happen. It is to help people use that process knowledge in the moments where decisions, changes, and improvements actually take place. ADONIS 19.0 LTS supports this shift with improvements that bring clearer guidance, more relevant views, and stronger evidence closer to daily BPM work.

A central enhancement is AI Text Refinement within the ADONIS AI Assistant. It enables users to improve descriptions, notes, and documentation directly within ADONIS properties, where the content is maintained. By supporting better wording, tone, structure, and level of detail, the AI Assistant helps teams keep process documentation clear, consistent, and easier to maintain.

AI-assisted process generation has also been improved to provide a stronger starting point for modeling work. Generated process models now include Lanes and automatic object numbering, giving teams clearer responsibilities and a more structured first draft. This makes generated models easier to review, discuss, and refine.

In addition, ADONIS 19.0 LTS extends Configurable Dashboards with new widgets for processes, assets, KPIs, and updates. Users can bring the information most relevant to their role into one focused view, reducing search time and creating a clearer starting point for daily BPM work.

The new Variant Analysis capability in ADONIS Process Mining Essentials further improves process transparency by showing the different paths work actually takes. Based on real execution data, organizations can identify common routes, uncover deviations, and reveal improvement potential with greater confidence.

Together, these enhancements reinforce ADONIS as a platform for decision-grade process transparency. By connecting structured process knowledge with relevant user views and real execution insight, ADONIS 19.0 LTS helps organizations standardize operations, identify improvement opportunities, and build a reliable foundation for automation and AI initiatives.

"With ADONIS 19.0 LTS, we focused on making process work more natural and relevant for every user", said Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager. "BPM creates the most value when people can move from process knowledge to action without unnecessary friction. This release brings support, insight, and guidance closer to the moments where work actually happens."

ADONIS 19.0 LTS is available now. More information is available on the BOC Group website.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group is a global software company helping organizations turn complex business information into reliable insights for better decisions. Its enterprise modeling suites ADONIS, ADOIT and ADOGRC support Business Process Management, Enterprise Architecture and Governance, Risk & Compliance – connecting processes, applications, technologies, risks and controls in one shared source of truth.

With its solutions, BOC Group enables organizations worldwide to drive operational excellence, manage change, strengthen governance, and build the reliable information foundation for transformation, automation and AI.

ADONIS global customers include Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, REWE, Telefónica and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Michael Kamberov

Global Market Development Manager

+43-1-905 10 71-0

[email protected]

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