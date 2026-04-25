ILIFE Introduces H90 Pro, Bringing Auto-Empty Convenience to Cordless Vacuums

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE is set to launch the H90 Pro cordless vacuum, designed to reduce manual dust disposal through an integrated auto-empty system. While most cordless vacuums still require manual dustbin emptying, the H90 Pro automatically transfers debris into a sealed dust bag after cleaning, helping simplify routine use and reduce direct contact with dust.

1

The H90 Pro includes a self-emptying station that automatically transfers debris from the vacuum into a sealed dust bag after cleaning. This approach helps limit direct contact with dust and may reduce exposure to fine particles and allergens during disposal. The closed system is intended to provide a more contained and consistent way to manage collected debris.

The dust bag is designed for extended use and typically only needs to be replaced about once every 60 days, depending on usage conditions. The H90 Pro comes with five dust bags included, allowing for longer-term use before additional replacements are required. The replaceable design also enables users to dispose of collected debris in a more contained manner, without direct handling.

The self-emptying station supports a charge-and-go design, allowing the vacuum to recharge when stored after use and stay ready for daily cleaning. It also serves as a storage solution for the vacuum and its components, keeping them organized and compact, while reducing the risk of accidental drops compared to traditional vacuums that are often left standing loosely.

In addition to its dust management system, the H90 Pro is designed for cleaning a range of surfaces, including hard floors, carpets, and furniture. The product features a lightweight structure intended to support one-handed use, enabling users to clean elevated or hard-to-reach areas more easily. The configuration is suited to both routine floor cleaning and smaller, more detailed tasks.

The launch reflects continued development in home cleaning appliances toward reducing manual intervention and improving user convenience. The H90 Pro is positioned to offer automated dust collection in a format accessible to a broader range of consumers.

The H90Pro will be available for purchase on AliExpress. Stay tuned!

About ILIFE

ILIFE is a home cleaning appliance manufacturer founded in 2010, including robotic vacuums and cordless cleaning systems. Its products are sold in over 40 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.iliferobot.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964192/1.jpg