IMOU Launches New Cordless Camera Cell 3C Series

HANGZHOU, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMOU a leading smart IoT solution provider, launched Cell 3C Series, including Cell 3C, Cell 3C Kit and Cell 3C All In One, leading-edge wireless security cameras that combine easy installation and advanced security features with a large capacity battery, and efficient solar panels.

The Cell 3C series offers effortless 24/7 security with wireless cameras that integrate solar panels. This provides homeowners a security experience whilst addressing energy consumption and environmental impact.

IMOU wireless security cameras are ideal for outdoor security settings without power. Designed to ensure users spend less money and less time, Cell 3C series are easy to install and features a large 5000mAh battery providing up to 120 days of protection on a single charge. Cell 3C Kit and All In One integrates a 3W solar panel that results in less charging and less security concern, whilst minimizing environmental impact.

Less Time

This new series security cameras are designed to make installation as effortless as possible. Simply switch on and connect to your home Wi-Fi network and mount the device in a suitable location outside your home and installation is complete. No tricky electrical cabling required nor an electrician.

The Cell 3C All in One features an integrated solar panel, making it a simple single-unit installation. For locations with limited sunlight, the Cell 3C Kit allows users to connect the solar panel separately in a location best suited for capturing sunlight.

Less Money Spent

As well as being affordable home security solutions, it can also save money over time. By connecting its large battery to a 3W solar panel, Cell 3C Kit or Cell 3C All In One uses no direct electrical power source, resulting in reduced energy consumption, and lower electricity bills.

Cell 3C series security cameras are IP66 weather-proof and designed to operate specifically in outdoor environments. Built to weather any storm, it provides years of reliable home security, whilst also saving money in the long term.

Less Security Concern

Cell 3C series cameras provide exceptional surveillance image quality, delivering captured images to the IMOU Life app in 2K QHD resolution, whilst every detail of the area around your property is captured and recorded in stunning clarity.

The Cell 3C series offers smart full-color night vision with four mode options. Smart Mode activates spotlights on motion detection, providing color images whilst consuming less power than always-on color mode. Alternatively, users can choose Color Mode, Infrared Mode or Off Mode to suit their security and power needs.

The cameras use Passive infrared (PIR) sensors combine with powerful image processing technology to quickly detect human targets. This eliminates false alarms from raindrops or neighborhood pets. Once a human is detected, a notification is sent to your smartphone so that potential threats can be dealt with.

Being IP66 weather-proof also means the cameras are tested to withstand water waves and powerful water sprays, Cell 3C series cameras are also dust-tight sealed to ensure operation in dusty outdoor environments. You can rest assured in the knowledge that your security system will remain fully operable in the harshest weather.

Less Environmental Impact

The IMOU Cell 3C series cameras integrate a 3W solar panel, allowing two hours of sunlight charging to power up to 24 hours of continuous operation, making them an environmentally friendly home security solution that conserves energy and reduces environmental impact.

In addition to the key features, this new series also have flexible storage options, event replay, customizable modes, active deterrence, digital privacy protection and the ability to capture time-lapse videos – setting a new standard for home security.

IMOU Cell 3C Series Availability

The Cell 3C Kit is now available for purchase on Amazon, offering customers a special price of EUR 46.99. Meanwhile, the Cell 3C All-in-One model will be soon exclusively available through the retail channel.

About IMOU

IMOU, a leading smart IoT provider, is committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for users through advanced technology and smart products spanning security, robotics, lighting, and connectivity solutions, which have reached over 100 countries and provided more than 30 million users worldwide with safety and convenience.

More information can be found on www.imoulife.com

