Powerbox Launches Rugged DC/DC Series for Defense Applications

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbox (PRBX), a leading European power supply company, announces the launch of its rugged ECDD DC/DC converter series for defense, vehicle and mobile systems. Designed for electrically unstable environments, the series ensures reliable operation under voltage variations, transients and engine start conditions.

POWERBOX’s ECDD DC/DC converters are designed for reliable, fanless operation in defense and harsh environments

The ECDD series features baseplate conduction cooling and a fully sealed IP65 enclosure, enabling reliable fanless operation in enclosed systems without forced airflow. The design ensures reliable operation in environments exposed to shock, vibration and moisture.

The series includes three DC/DC converter models for 28V platforms, two 250W models and one 350W model. The converters maintain stable output during voltage drops and transient disturbances that would otherwise disrupt or reset electronics. Designed to operate over a wide input voltage range of 11–33VDC and 18–33VDC depending on model, the series delivers up to 350W with efficiencies of up to 92%.

To meet demanding defense requirements, the platform integrates MIL-D38999 connectors and is designed in accordance with MIL-STD-1275 D/E/F and MIL-STD-704. The series also complies with MIL-STD-461G and is qualified to MIL-STD-810H for shock and vibration resistance.

Integrated protection and control functions include overvoltage, overtemperature, overload and short-circuit protection. Remote on and off and monitoring functions support integration into mobile power architectures.

"The ECDD series is engineered to maintain stable output during voltage instability," says Tetsuya Nagai, Vice President R&D and Products, Powerbox.

"It combines robust mechanical design with reliable performance in harsh environments."

The ECDD series is suitable for military vehicle systems, surveillance systems, unmanned platforms and other mobile applications operating in harsh environments. Evaluation units are available upon request.

Related links: https://www.prbx.com/product/ecdd/

About Powerbox

Powerbox (PRBX), a Cosel Group company, provides advanced power conversion solutions for demanding applications. Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Sweden, Powerbox operates in 15 countries across four continents. The company combines over 50 years of experience with deep engineering expertise in high reliability AC/DC and DC/DC systems.

Powerbox supports defense, medical, industrial and transportation sectors where reliability and long lifecycle support are critical. By combining standard platforms with tailored solutions, Powerbox helps engineers solve complex power challenges in harsh and mission-critical environments.

For more information

Visit www.prbx.com

Contact Deryn-Lee Mardon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

+46 (0) 158 703 00

[email protected]

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