Powerful technology for the kitchen and household: SILVERCREST and Andre Agassi focus on high-tech and the human touch

Together with kitchen and household brand SILVERCREST, Andre Agassi demonstrates how powerful technology can make everyday life easier

NECKARSULM, Germany, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl's kitchen and household brand SILVERCREST is launching internationally with a new, independent brand identity. As part of its realignment, SILVERCREST announces a partnership with former world number one tennis player, eight-time Grand Slam winner, and passionate amateur chef Andre Agassi, who will also be the face of the brand's first advertising campaign. Under the motto "Makes your life easy" SILVERCREST can be experienced through a diverse product range. SILVERCREST is the brand representing the Kitchen & Household theme world, one of a total of six newly defined theme worlds—each led by a strong anchor brand. This allows Lidl to create a clear structure for its non-food range, offering customers greater guidance and inspiration when shopping.

Together with kitchen and household brand SILVERCREST, Andre Agassi demonstrates how powerful technology can make everyday life easier. (PRNewsfoto/SILVERCREST)

SILVERCREST stands for uncomplicated, user-friendly access to powerful and intuitive technology that supports people in their everyday tasks in the kitchen and around the home. With its extensive range, SILVERCREST is already the Number 1 brand for kitchen and household appliances in Europe*. Notably, the SILVERCREST Monsieur Cuisine has become an absolute bestseller in the range in recent years as a stylish and smart food processor. The brand focuses on intuitive usability and reliable quality at the best price. As a SILVERCREST brand partner, Andre Agassi knows that both on the tennis court and in your own home, precise technique and human intuition make all the difference. For the former professional athlete and passionate amateur chef, a balanced diet is also an important part of his life. In his role as a family man, he relies on powerful and easy-to-use kitchen appliances to try out new recipes with his children and friends, integrating healthy routines into his everyday life. His passion for conscious satisfaction and clever technology make him the perfect ambassador for SILVERCREST. The campaign provides a humorous insight into everyday life in the household. The SILVERCREST products are viewed from the perspective of doubles of Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf's two pets. The animals' "inner voices" create an entertaining dialogue between dog and cat, accompanying Agassi's daily routines of cooking, ironing, and cleaning. While the dog is his loyal fan and biggest admirer, the moody cat comments on the scenes with her dry humor and a touch of superiority. Click here to view the campaign clip: https://youtu.be/1ezXuG05e54.

"Throughout my life, on and off the court, I have learned how much success is based on building the best possible support team. That's exactly what SILVERCREST does for my daily life: thanks to clever technology and effortless handling, I can prepare a healthy breakfast for my family while also helping out with the housework. My partnership with SILVERCREST is a perfect fit for me because the brand focuses on areas where modern technology makes a real difference. Life can be hard, SILVERCREST helps make it easier. That leaves more time for what matters most: spending time with the people who are important to me," says Andre Agassi.

With SILVERCREST, Lidl is pursuing the goal of making access to technology that makes everyday life easier available to everyone. The products are easy to use thanks to intuitive controls and also stand out for their strong performance. The campaign focuses on product highlights from the current range, including a hot air fryer, special cookware, a steam ironing system, and a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Jens Thiemer, Chief Customer Officer at Lidl International, explains: "We are consistently developing our own brands into strong anchor brands that are the first port of call for quality and trust in their respective theme worlds. Following PARKSIDE and CRIVIT, we are now taking the next step with SILVERCREST: We simplify access to high-quality, intuitive technology for the kitchen and household, bringing technological progress to the heart of society. Whether it's a shared kitchen in a shared apartment or a first home of your own, with our SILVERCREST products, we are there where people need us. So that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy an uncomplicated everyday life and a conscious lifestyle. The fact that Andre Agassi, a technically skilled top athlete and passionate amateur chef and food lover, has decided to partner with SILVERCREST is, for us, an expression of appreciation for our high standards of top quality and smart, people-centered technology."

SILVERCREST's omnichannel campaign kicks off on March 28 with a broad-based media offensive. The brand will achieve international visibility through its own brand presence on various channels, such as the SILVERCREST website and social media channels.

More information and content about SILVERCREST:

Lidl combines brand strategy and customer needs: With six newly defined theme worlds, Lidl is also developing into a reliable supplier for its customers' needs in the non-food sector in the areas of kitchen & household (SILVERCREST), DIY & gardening (PARKSIDE), sports & leisure (CRIVIT), home & furnishings (LIVARNO), fashion & accessories (esmara), and baby & children (Lupilu). The result for customers is a simple, intuitive shopping experience thanks to clear, needs-oriented product range management—whether in-store or in the online shop.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; based on retail sales volume in units in 2024, based on a commissioned study conducted in March 2025. Small kitchen appliances include appliances for food preparation and small cooking appliances; small household appliances include air treatment appliances, small heating appliances, irons, personal care appliances, and vacuum cleaners. Europe comprises Western and Eastern Europe excluding Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

About SILVERCREST:

The SILVERCREST brand—available at Lidl and Kaufland—impresses with smart technologies that make everyday life easier, offering the best value for money. The brand offers a wide range of electric kitchen and household appliances, kitchen gadgets, storage products, and tableware. As a partner that makes life easier with functional products, SILVERCREST creates more time for what matters most. The brand consistently focuses on people's needs. More information at www.my-silvercrest.com.

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Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948405/SILVERCREST_Logo.jpg