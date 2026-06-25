RDW: Dutch truck toll differs from other European toll systems

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands is introducing a truck toll per kilometre from 1 July 2026. Although many European countries already have similar systems, the Dutch approach differs on several points. The RDW warns that transporters who are not properly prepared risk fines or disruptions.

A truck passes a sign indicating the truck toll in the Netherlands.

"During our talks with foreign drivers, we noticed that they are not always fully aware of how the Dutch truck toll works," says Jan Strijk, Toll Collection Director at the RDW. "Transporters often assume the system is the same as in other European countries, but that is not the case. These differences can lead to unnecessary problems on the road. It is therefore important to be well prepared before entering the Netherlands."

The onboard unit (OBU) must always be switched on

In the Netherlands, the onboard unit must always be switched on, even on roads where there is no toll. This is different from countries like Germany, Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria, where the OBU only must be switched on toll roads. Drivers are advised to check before departure that their OBU is functioning properly and that the indicator light is green, as a switched-off or malfunctioning device may result in a fine.

The Netherlands does not have a ticket system

The Netherlands does not have a system for payment of individual or one-off trips, such as in Germany. Every truck must have a working OBU provided by an authorised service provider. The RDW has authorised six internationally operating European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) providers and contracted one national provider.

Transporters should arrange an OBU before entering the Netherlands for the first time. If this is not possible, the national provider NedLinq offers pick-up points for OBUs at the border. An OBU can be collected here after a contract has been concluded online or on site. The NedLinq OBUs only work in the Netherlands. Go to www.nedlinq.nl for the exact locations.

Limited number of exemptions

The truck toll applies to all vehicles in categories N2 and N3 with a technical maximum mass of more than 3,500 kg, including trucks, delivery vans and certain pick-up trucks. Compared to countries such as Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands applies a very limited number of exemptions. Only specific vehicles are exempt, such as emergency service vehicles, defence vehicles and certain specialised vehicles.

Transporters are therefore advised to check in advance whether a vehicle qualifies for an exemption and to apply in time if necessary. More information is available at: https://www.vrachtwagenheffing.nl/en/register-an-exemption

Zero-emission vehicles: still subject to truck toll

Zero-emission trucks are also subject to the Dutch truck toll if they exceed 4,250 kg. While the rates for these vehicles are significantly lower than for more polluting trucks, they are not fully exempt as they may be in other countries, such as Germany and Belgium. In the Netherlands, only zero-emission trucks up to 4,250 kg are exempt.

Proceeds go back to the transport sector

A large share of the revenues from the truck toll in the Netherlands will be reinvested in the road transport sector through a revenue recycling system. For example through subsidies for zero-emission vehicles and charging infrastructure. By doing so the Dutch system directly supports the transition to cleaner road transport.

Be prepared before hitting the road

With the introduction of the truck toll, the Netherlands aligns with existing European toll systems. At the same time, the RDW emphasises that understanding the Dutch-specific rules is essential to avoid unexpected costs or disruptions.

More information on the Dutch truck toll is available on www.trucktoll.nl.