SOMERSBY CALLS TIME OUT ON MODERN DAY BS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somersby announces the launch of its new global creative platform, 'Time out from the Bullshit,' rooted in a human truth that resonates and connects consumers universally: that people - especially young adults - are overwhelmed by the absurdities of modern life and crave carefree moments.

Somersby launches its new global creative platform, "Time out from the Bullshit." Rooted in the human truth that consumers - especially young adults - are overwhelmed by the absurdities of modern life and crave carefree moments. Speed Speed Somersby launches its new global creative platform, "Time out from the Bullshit." Rooted in the human truth that consumers - especially young adults - are overwhelmed by the absurdities of modern life and crave carefree moments. Speed Speed Somersby launches its new global creative platform, "Time out from the Bullshit." Rooted in the human truth that consumers - especially young adults - are overwhelmed by the absurdities of modern life and crave carefree moments.

Positioned as a playful relief from the absurd Insta-reality and increasingly strange trends and tech solutions, Somersby serves as a joyous antidote to everyday 'bullshit.' Rather than pushing typical ideals of peace and calm, the platform delivers carefree, humorous and relatable content. The fully integrated campaign, devised and executed by Fold7, will run across broadcast, social, digital and point-of-sale channels. Every touchpoint calls out moments of modern-day 'BS.'

The campaign features a duo of satirical films. Directed by Eoin Glaister, both begin in the claustrophobic, absurd worlds of fictionalised content creators - one an 'AI' life coach who it is revealed may have fallen in love with his digital assistant. The other is a wellness TikTokker whose ridiculous routines include bat-like 'spiritual alignment' hangs, banana-peel facials, and 'poultry energy release' sessions involving tin foil and rubber chickens.

Both unfortunate characters are set free from the digital prisons of their own making by the arrival of an all-new character: Mr. Somersby. A charismatic, laid back and enigmatic individual with deadpan panache, his entire purpose is to remind our audience that it's OK to step away from the bullshit of their feeds, and take a little time out in the vibrant, sun-drenched world of Somersby for a moment's escape. And, of course, a chilled Somersby.

"Somersby is calling out the bullshit that clutters modern life," says Laurent Cayet, Global Vice President at Carlsberg Group. "With 'Time Out from the Bullshit,' we're standing for something carefree, more real moments where people can switch off the noise, find their own rhythm, and enjoy life with more joy and freedom.

"This new platform positions the brand as a necessary, joyous disruption in a world of manufactured perfection. By leaning into its inherent optimism with a sharper, bolder visual language, we're ensuring that Somersby doesn't just participate in culture, it helps define its pace.

"Somersby is elevating its positioning to be more agile, more disruptive, and more emotionally connected than ever before."

The campaign also serves as the launchpad for new Somersby Zero, promising 'Zero alcohol, Zero calories, Zero sugar, and Zero bullshit.'

The campaign will roll out across TV, VOD, Display, Outdoors, Social and Point of Sale, engaging consumers through a thought-provoking and rebellious lens.

The brand has also launched 'Time Out from the Bullshit' as a social media entertainment series, together with the agency We Are Social. This is a daily creative playground where Somersby courageously keeps calling out modern day Bullshit. The series depicting quirky squirrels, talking fruits, and street interview has already won a Lovie Awards in 2025.

For more, head to www.instagram.com/somersby.