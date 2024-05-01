Check in for the Official Launch of Hengqin's 2024 Global Investment Promotion Campaign

ZHUHAI, China, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, the world once again gathers attention in South China's Hengqin.

The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin ("the Cooperation Zone") debuted its annual thematic image by advertising in airports of six Chinese cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macao and Zhuhai, and in the entry and exit halls of the Hengqin Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Zhuhai Port, marking the official launch of the global investment promotion campaign.

Macao International Airport

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of the Cooperation Zone. It is also an essential year for evaluating the development achievements of the first phase set forth in the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. In this great year celebrating the three anniversaries and the first phase with fruitful achievements, the Cooperation Zone focuses on supporting Macao's appropriate economic diversification while seizing the development opportunities of the times to vividly showcase the image of the Macao-Hengqin integration at home and abroad and strengthen Hengqin's global investment promotion, which will further enhance its international influence and visibility and enable more investors to learn about Hengqin.

Macao and Hengqin will take you further to the world

"Macao and Hengqin will take you further" is the annual motto of the newly released promotion image designed for Hengqin's global investment promotion campaign in 2024. The concept of this image originates from the development landscape of the "Hengqin-Macao Integration". The four-coloured ribbons symbolise the flourishing development of four nascent industries in Hengqin, which aligns with Macao's "1+4" appropriate diversification development strategy. The global investment promotion campaign vividly presents to domestic and international investors its growth momentum under the "Hengqin-Macao integration", as well as its economic vitality, driving force for innovation, charm, and investment potential.

This new promotion image was already unveiled at the end of April in the airports of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macao, and Zhuhai, the entry and exit halls of the Hengqin Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Zhuhai Port, which are major integrated transport hubs connecting China and the world and gathering people from both home and abroad. It is presented through multimedia, including light boxes, LED, and scene interaction, so that visitors from all over the world can experience Hengqin's development and vitality and leave a deep impression on Hengqin.

It is worth mentioning that a thematic display, a check-in area and a creative interaction area are set up for visitors at the exit of the arrival hall of the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport. Visitors arriving there can see the thematic image and a colourful plane installation on the runway in four colours, representing Hengqin as a place that turns dreams into reality. Visitors can take pictures there. In addition, they can go to the creative interaction area and press the button to support Hengqin's development. The amount of pressing the button to support Hengqin will be constantly updated at the installation on the wall, recording the blessings from all visitors.

Ambassadors for Hengqin introduce Hengqin and help grasp new industrial opportunities

To better present Hengqin's business-friendly environment that is in line with Macao and the world and attract high-quality enterprises to invest in and develop in the Cooperation Zone, the Cooperation Zone will initiate a video interview series "Ambassadors for Hengqin" this year, inviting experts, scholars, and representatives of entrepreneurs from the sci-tech R&D industry, big health industry, culture, tourism, MICE and modern finance to introduce new opportunities and advantages of the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin to the global audience.

Macao and Hengqin "go overseas" again to expand overseas resources for common development

In 2024, the Cooperation Zone will continue to strengthen cooperation with Macao by jointly organising more overseas promotion events to explore international resources, open up international markets, and promote the business environment of Macao and Hengqin, industrial development, and preferential policies.

All-round and in-depth collaboration to attract the best and the strongest in investment promotion

In 2024, Macao and Hengqin will put forward various measures to attract the best and the strongest in their investment promotion. The 2024 Hengqin Global Investment Promotion Conference will be held from 26 to 27 May, with a primary focus on highlighting the new opportunities brought by tier-specific management enacted by the Cooperation Zone. Over a thousand domestic and global investors will be invited to participate in the Conference and make a site visit to Hengqin. Meanwhile, a series of parallel forums focusing on major industries will be held to display the Cooperation Zone's key achievements in a precise manner, constructing an open exchange platform for global investors.

The Cooperation Zone will continue its "exhibition plus investment attraction" model. It will set up an exhibition area at the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) to present Hengqin's latest industrial development achievements to reinforce the promotion and dissemination of Hengqin's city image, so as to enhance its popularity in the international arena, help attract investments and increase effectiveness of the investment promotion results.

By employing the integrated efforts, the Cooperation Zone welcomes global entrepreneurs and investors for visits to and communication with Hengqin. Let Macao and Hengqin take you further, illuminating your path to a brighter future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402476/Macao_International_Airport.jpg