Digital and green solutions take center stage at Huawei Europe Roadshow 2023

Huawei will showcase the digitalization, sustainability, and efficiency benefits of its solutions at events across 22 European countries under the banner of 'Digital and green, create new value together'.

Two roadshow trucks will operate two separate routes, launching in Sweden (22 March) and France (28 March), respectively.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market changes and a renewed focus on sustainability are among the most pressing issues facing ICT. The Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2023 will showcase the latest technologies and solutions from Huawei Enterprise and their role in rising to the challenges of digitalization. Attendees can expect first-hand demonstrations of Huawei products alongside expert insights from leading figures within the business.

Following the success of last year's roadshow where over 8500 visited the truck, this year will connect customers, partners, and industry experts through discussions on industry-specific issues across education, government, healthcare, ISP, retail, finance, and transportation.

Running in over 70 cities across Europe between now and October, starting in Sweden, the roadshow will then reach Denmark, France, Portugal, Poland, Germany, Spain, Serbia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic and Ireland.

Todd Sun, Vice President of Huawei's European Enterprise Marketing & Solution Sales Department, said: "Huawei is committed to being the preferred and trusted partner for enterprise digital transformation. The goal of this year's event is therefore to provide our customers and partners across all industries with an open forum for collaboration on their most pressing challenges. Through personalized scenarios, we aim to create real value with our latest, most innovative products and solutions."

Notable Huawei products and solutions on display include:

Huawei's range of enterprise network wired and wireless LAN infrastructure solutions, including:

- CloudCampus 3.0: an end-to-end solution for enterprise LAN, WLAN and WAN.

- CloudEngine switches: network scaling, automation and programmability for different network sizes.

- AirEngine WLAN access points (APs): award-winning access points with Gbps speeds for wireless campuses.

Huawei recently announced that it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.

Energy-saving data center based on energy-efficient technologies and approaches to reduce resource consumption and lower carbon emissions. Equipped with advanced cooling systems, power management systems, and energy-efficient hardware to minimize environmental impact.

OceanStor Dorado 2000 and OceanProtect X3000 are the entry-level primary and backup storage portfolio designed to help SMEs build cost-effective storage systems and overcome challenges such as high O&M costs in data centers and unstable service systems.

Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) solution offers superior data encryption and protection through enhanced network-storage detection, response, and recovery.

Optical, a green all-optical OTN solution based on high bandwidth, wide coverage, high reliability, intelligent O&M, and space-saving technology.

Green All-Optical OTN Campus which reduces the energy consumption of campus networks while ensuring high performance and availability.

Learn about the transformational impact of Huawei's latest innovations and how they can be applied to your specific business needs. For more info on the Huawei Europe Roadshow 2023, click here.

