Finserve Global Security Fund announces the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ben Hodges to the fund's Advisory Board as Principal Strategic Advisor for Geopolitics and Security

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finserve Global Security Fund is pleased to welcome Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe, to strengthen the fund's strategic advisory capabilities in geopolitics and security.

Ben Hodges

With more than 30 years of experience in senior military leadership and transatlantic security, General Hodges brings unparalleled insight into geopolitical risk assessment and long-term security trends. He will provide independent strategic analysis of defense alliance developments, geopolitical trends, and sector assessments. His insights will support the Team in evaluating long-term capability requirements and companies' positioning within the security landscape, informing portfolio allocation across defense, cybersecurity, and space sectors.

General Hodges will work closely with Head of the Advisory Board, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Karl Engelbrektson, former Chief of the Swedish Army and Sweden's military representative to NATO and the EU, as well as Lead Portfolio Manager Joakim Agerback.

"Ben Hodges brings strategic clarity, strong credibility, and the ability to assess transatlantic rebalancing and developments," says Karl Engelbrektson.

"His deep understanding of deterrence, military readiness, and geopolitical risks strengthens our ability to interpret security developments from a long-term investor perspective".

Hodges is delighted to be joining the Advisory Board at such a critical moment for European security. "The investment decisions made today will", he said, "shape the defence capabilities and deterrence posture of tomorrow. I look forward to contributing my strategic insights in helping to identify the companies and technologies that will support long-term security and stability."

As Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe, General Hodges led U.S. land forces across the continent and played a central role in strengthening NATO's deterrence posture, military mobility, and readiness in the post-Crimea security environment. His experience spans alliance interoperability, logistics, rapid reinforcement, and host-nation support, capabilities that remain critical to European security.

"We are seeing rapid development in new forms of defence capabilities, as well as the importance of how these integrate with traditional military systems and command-and-control structures. Ben Hodges brings unique insight into assessing these capabilities, the relevant suppliers, and how procurement chains may evolve. This adds a distinct and valuable dimension to our investment process." says Joakim Agerback, Lead Portfolio Manager.

The appointment marks an important milestone in the continued development of Finserve Global Security Fund, as the Fund further strengthens both its Portfolio Management Team and Advisory Board.

