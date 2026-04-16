Hinojosa achieved a turnover of €848 million in 2025, a growth of 6% compared to the previous year

During the current financial year, the company has completed the full integration of the French group ASV, representing a significant step forward in the internationalisation process.

Hinojosa made an investment of over €60 million to reinforce both industrial and technological capabilities, aiming for customer service improvement, greater efficiency and process automation.

The company has developed a Carbon Footprint Calculator to help customers measuring and reducing their emissions.

VALENCIA, Spain, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinojosa, a company specialised in sustainable packaging solutions, has presented 2025's operating results, showing a consolidated turnover of €847.5 million, which represents a 6% increase when compared to 2024, in a year of complex market environment, impacted by fluctuating energy costs and international uncertainty.

Hinojosa Packaging Xàtiva

In 2025, Hinojosa Packaging Group completed the full acquisition of ASV Packaging, a French packaging company with over 34 years' experience. This operation, initiated in July 2023 with the acquisition of a 49% stake, strengthens the company's presence in France and consolidates its position as a leading provider of packaging for the food and FMCG sectors in South-Western Europe, with nine production sites.

Additionally, this acquisition considers a decentralised management model that ensures local autonomy, flexibility and a customer-focused service. This vision is shared across all 24 plants, which are located in Spain, France, Portugal and Italy, and employing more than 3,000 people.

Over €60 million invested as part of industrial development

Hinojosa's growth is supported by an industrial strategy dedicated to customer service improvement, which led to an investment of more than €60 million in 2025, made to boost production capacity, efficiency and process automation.

The company has strengthened its industrial capacity by upgrading equipment and introducing new technologies in all markets, in order to enhance production processes, to increase flexibility, operational agility and better meeting the customers' needs.

The group has also implemented improvements in energy efficiency and performance in both packaging and paper divisions. Among these, the project executed at Alquería paper mill stands out. This initiative combines both expanding the paper machine's production capacity with installing an innovative energy recovery solution – enabling the waste generated throughout the process can be converted into energy for on-site consumption. This project allows energy efficiency's improvement, reduces dependence on external sources and is a big step forward on our circular economy model.

These initiatives form part of Hinojosa's sustainability roadmap. Among other commitments, the company has set the target of sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Also, our emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reinforcing our commitment to climate action.

Sustainability and innovation: strategic priorities

In addition to industrial investments, the company continues to strengthen the commitment to develop innovative and sustainable solutions. In this context, Hinojosa has introduced a Carbon Footprint Calculator, which enables customers to measure the environmental impact of their packaging in the entire life cycle. This tool facilitates decision-making when referring emissions' reduction and helps to meet the growing regulatory requirements regarding environmental sustainability.

Finally, Hinojosa's growth is supported by an active talent development policy. Through programmes such as Graduates III, the group continues to recruit young, specialised talent and helping their integration in the company.

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