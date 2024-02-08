Naulover 1957 chooses Orisha | Openbravo to improve the efficiency of its retail operations

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisha | Openbravo, the global provider of a cloud-based SaaS unified commerce platform for retail chains, announced today the adoption of its solution by Spanish affordable luxury fashion retailer Naulover 1957.

The new solution implemented by Practics Business Solutions, an official Orisha | Openbravo partner, will enable Naulover 1957 to achieve centralized, real-time management of daily activity across all of its stores, including detailed reporting of sales and inventory levels, key to improving the efficiency and profitability of its operations. In-store inventory control with receiving, shipping or counting activities from mobile terminals ensures accurate information on stock on hand at all times.

"We chose Orisha | Openbravo because of its comprehensive functionality and short implementation time. Its ease of use has enabled rapid adoption by employees, allowing us to start seeing improvements in our operations within weeks of deployment in our shops," said Carme Noguera, CEO Naulover 1957.

Orisha | Openbravo provides Naulover 1957 with access to a broad set of capabilities such as a single view of customers, loyalty, recommendations and flexible pricing management. Combined with options such as the possibility to use mobile terminals for in-store customer support, this opens up the possibility of new shopping scenarios in the future. The SaaS model allows the firm to focus more on the business, with a cloud platform that is continuously monitored to ensure maximum performance of its operations.

"The partnership with Naulover 1957 is a clear example of our flexibility to adapt to the needs of retail chains of different profiles, either in terms of activity or size, which our SaaS model facilitates. It also reconfirms our value for fashion retailers, who today face key challenges influenced by increasing customer expectations, competition, and the economic situation of the sector, which force them to be much more efficient and to achieve greater profitability in their operations," said Mar Vieiro, Sales Director Southern Europe and Latin America at Orisha | Openbravo.

About Naulover

Naulover is a Spanish affordable luxury brand founded in 1957. It is a fascinating collaboration between craftsmanship and fashion. The brand has evolved over the years, but the basis of the collection remains the same today as it was yesterday: elegant, seductive, and refined clothing that appeals to women all over the world. Unique designs using innovative fabrics give the brand an undisputed reputation for quality and comfort.

About Orisha | Openbravo

Leveraging its fully modular and high-performance SaaS platform in the cloud, Orisha | Openbravo, as part of the Orisha group, enables retail chains to accelerate their unified commerce strategies, delivering excellent shopping experiences to customers and employees and increasing agility and innovativeness of their operations.

With international clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Miniso, Norauto, Sharaf DG, SMCP and Toys 'R' Us Iberia, who have a presence in more than 50 countries, Orisha | Openbravo today has over 10,000 back office users and more than 40,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-service terminals, kiosks, and others, managing over 20 billion euros annually in sales transactions.

