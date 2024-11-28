VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce its partnership with SafePal, a next-generation non-custodial crypto wallet suite. SafePal, known for its unique hybrid approach to empowering DeFi and CeFi over a hundred blockchains, joins forces with BingX to enhance liquidity, elevate user experience, and expand access to innovative blockchain services for traders worldwide. This collaboration also marks a significant advancement in the BingX Global Broker Program, reinforcing its commitment to building a more interconnected and efficient trading ecosystem.

BingX Partners with SafePal to Enhance Liquidity and Crypto Trading Accessibility

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, expressed enthusiasm for this development: "SafePal will serve as an independent broker under the BingX Exchange Broker Program, indicating our rapid adoption and growth. Our partnership with SafePal is a pivotal step in reshaping how users access liquidity and seamless trading experiences. By integrating BingX's advanced liquidity solutions with SafePal's wallet ecosystem, we're setting a new standard for broker integration and empowering users with unparalleled tools for trading success."

This integration brings enhanced open API functionalities for spot, contract, and strategic trading, along with upgraded financial products. By merging BingX's liquidity expertise with SafePal's decentralized platform, the partnership delivers an elevated trading experience for users. It reflects BingX's commitment to fostering broker collaborations while expanding its ecosystem. Additionally, the move underscores BingX's forward-looking strategy to strengthen partnerships and broaden its impact within the broker ecosystem.

The BingX Global Broker Program has played a key role in building global partnerships and enhancing accessibility to cryptocurrency trading. By consistently delivering exceptional value to its users and broker partners, BingX has solidified its reputation as an industry leader. With the program's latest upgrades and strategic collaborations like the partnership with SafePal, BingX is shaping a more interconnected, efficient, and user-focused cryptocurrency trading ecosystem. As part of its vision, BingX welcomes more broker platforms to join its efforts in driving innovation and advancing the future of decentralized finance.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569353/BingX_Partnership_with_SafePal1200x675_copy_2x.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg