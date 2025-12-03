China Automotive News: Weichai NECV's SDAC Brand Gains Global Fame after 71% Sales Jump Overseas

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Weichai NECV's recent Global Partner Conference, key announcements signaled its accelerated global expansion. Since this year, its overseas sales rose 71% year-on-year, showing strong growth. Meanwhile, its overseas strategic brand SDAC launched a new global product lineup, bolstering competitiveness in the light commercial vehicle sector.

At the conference, the SDAC brand unveiled multiple new models, including the N-series mid-to-high-end light-duty trucks and the N18 medium-duty trucks, covering diverse scenarios from urban logistics to medium- and long-haul transportation. Notably, the N-series light-duty trucks drew attention with their "Golden Power System" and leading fuel efficiency, offering advantages such as lightweight design, high load capacity, and extended maintenance cycles. The N18 series medium-duty trucks are equipped with Weichai engines and Fast gearboxes, offering strong power and comprehensive features to meet the transportation needs of goods weighing 12 tons or more.

Customer reps from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, CIS, and Americas expressed strong interest in SDAC's new products and praised their quality.

The secret behind SDAC's success lies in its integrated "R&D-Supply Chain-Service" model, which forms a solid foundation for global expansion.

For R&D, it utilizes world-class resources for localized adaptive development: enhanced thermal management for the Middle East's heat, anti-corrosion for Southeast Asia/Americas' high-salt environments, and low-temperature startup for CIS – surpassing mere product export.

At the supply chain level, Weichai NECV integrates the advantages of Weichai's internal resources, such as Fast and HanDe Axle, with external partners such as Bosch and CATL, forming a stable, efficient, and technologically forward-looking "international top-level supply chain."

At the service network level, the "marketing and service integration" channel built by more than 2,000 service stations and more than 13,000 after-sales engineers worldwide has become the ultimate secret to winning the long-term trust of overseas customers.

In the future, Weichai NECV plans to launch more new products to meet the increasingly diverse logistics and transportation needs of global customers. To achieve this goal, the company will focus on four major systems: building a localized manufacturing system, improving talent and organizational systems, optimizing marketing and service systems, and establishing policy and financial systems. It will gradually transform from a simple product output model to a comprehensive "product + service + system" output model, continuously injecting new momentum into the high-end light truck market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837193/image_5001166_8769341.jpg