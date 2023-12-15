BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening of the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter marked a significant milestone in Jim Thompson's journey to becoming the first iconic global lifestyle brand from Asia. The event underscored Jim Thompson's new tagline, 'Beyond Silk,' showcasing a fusion of fashion, art, and gastronomy.

Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter Grand Opening Marks a Milestone for the Iconic Asian Lifestyle Brand

The entertainment began with the 'Silk Fabric Dance, followed by a fashion show, unveiling 42 looks, ranging from relaxed beachwear to work attire. The highlight, 'Look 42,' an Ikat Silk/Metallic Jacquard Gown, was inspired by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's iconic Thai silk gown. The song selection chronicled the company's journey since the 1950s with Jim Thompson Home Furnishings fabrics creating a unique atmosphere.

Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant offered signature dishes, while The O.S.S. Bar showcased creatively crafted drinks. The evening concluded with an after-party at The Moonlight Hall.

Frank Cancelloni, Group CEO at Jim Thompson, emphasised, "The grand opening of the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter celebrates our heritage and is a pivotal moment as we strive to become Asia's first iconic global lifestyle brand. We are proud to showcase Thailand's rich culture and aim to establish the Heritage Quarter as Bangkok's newest lifestyle destination. We're also forging strategic collaborations with local and international brands and offer a comprehensive experience spanning art, culture, gastronomy, fashion, interior, design. Our goal is to maintain our position as the leading iconic lifestyle brand from Asia."

At the core of the Heritage Quarter lies the Jim Thompson House Museum – Thompson's home comprising six traditional teak houses was transformed into a museum after his disappearance in 1967. 'The Museum About the Man' chronicles Thompson's life while the Home Furnishings exhibition, 'The Evolving World of Jim Thompson Textiles,' traces the company's evolution after the Thompson era. The Iconic Store offers ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, and home collections. Finally, the Jim Thompson Art Center stands as a cultural nexus for local and international artists.

The culinary scene offers Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant, The O.S.S. Bar, Jim's Terrace for tapas, Silk Café for casual fare, The O.S.S. Room for afternoon tea, and The Moonlight Hall for events.

Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter converges history, art, culture, cuisine, and retail, celebrating Thai heritage and modernity. This lifestyle destination draws tourists to Thailand, solidifying Jim Thompson's position as a leader in the global lifestyle sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301804/Jim_Thompson.jpg