Multimedia News Release: Viewing Shenyang via a cloud tour

Journalists from 20 mainstream media in 16 countries including Germany, Russia, Czech Republic, Romania, Tunisia, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Turkey, Afghanistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Mexico, Egypt, etc., met with Shenyang via a cloud tour, listening to the voice of Shenyang, exploring Shenyang technology, experiencing Shenyang culture, and enjoying the beauty of Shenyang.

The first session of this event, with the theme of "Legend of Shengjing, Intelligent Manufacturing in Shenyang", through the display of urban culture and promotion of urban tourism, allowed overseas media reporters to see the revitalizing Shenyang and feel Shenyang's profound historical culture and urban taste.

During this event, the "Overseas Photographers Shenyang Photography Exhibition", which showcased the results of overseas photographers' visit to Shenyang in 2019, was also held simultaneously. Through the exhibition, overseas media reporters saw Shenyang in the eyes of overseas photographers.

