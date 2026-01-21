NETMARBLE CELEBRATES BRUTAL DARK FANTASY MMORPG RAVEN2's 100TH DAY OF GLOBAL SERVICEWITH FESTIVAL EVENTS

In-Game Events Offers Generous Rewards, Including Heroic Holy Garment, Heroic Familiar, and Rare Heavenstone

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, has released a new update for its brutal dark fantasy MMORPG Raven2. This update celebrates the 100th day milestone since the game's worldwide service launch, featuring a series of in-game events and new content.

To mark the occasion, Raven2 has launched the 100th Day Grand Festival event, where players can receive valuable rewards such as Heroic Holy Garment, Heroic Familiar, and Rare Heavenstone by clearing given missions. Players who participate in the event can also earn 100 Day Festival Coins (up to 100 coins), which can be exchanged for a variety of items including 100th Day Summon Special Bundle, 100th Day Growth Special Bundle, 100th Day Enhancement Special Bundle, and 100th Day Blueprint Special Bundle.

In addition, Raven2 is currently hosting two limited-time check-in events offering generous rewards:

Global Service 100th Day! Appreciation Check-In (January 21 - February 11): Log into the games for seven days during the event period to earn various Latent Trait Chests and more. Check-in rewards include a Shining Growth Chest: Rare on Day 1 and a Brilliant Rare Heavenstone Chest on Day 7.

Log into the games for seven days during the event period to earn various Latent Trait Chests and more. Check-in rewards include a Shining Growth Chest: Rare on Day 1 and a Brilliant Rare Heavenstone Chest on Day 7. Belinda's Special Lecture: Check-In Log (January 21 - February 25): Players who complete the 14-day attendance track can obtain Supreme Holy Garment/Stella/Familiar (11) Summon Scrolls and a Special (11) Summon Selection Chest.

Alongside the celebration events, Raven2 adds a new content feature called "Blending" to expand gameplay options and provide balance improvements. Through Blending, players can increase the potency of existing effects and gain additional bonuses by enhancing the effects of Food. In addition, a large-scale Lunar New Year celebration event is scheduled to begin on February 4.

An official sequel to Raven (EvilBane: The Iron King), Raven2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will onboard on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, Raven2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

