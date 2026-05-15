NETMARBLE RELEASES GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD ON PC AHEAD OF GRAND LAUNCH

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced that its latest Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is now available on PC starting today.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad features a range of core gameplay elements, including an immersive narrative based on the Game of Thrones universe, a vast open-world recreation of Westeros, realistic action combat, and three distinct classes inspired by the original series: Knight, Sellsword, and Assassin. Through these elements, Netmarble aims to deliver a high-quality open-world action RPG experience that captures the essence of the Game of Thrones universe while emphasizing responsive, control-driven gameplay.

Starting at 9:00 AM (UTC) on May 14, players can access the PC version of the game via the Netmarble Launcher, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

To celebrate the PC release, Netmarble is hosting a total of four launch events, including two check-in events and two progression-based events tied to level milestones and mission completion. Players can earn a variety of rewards, including Rare Wildling Outfit and Uncommon Elk Mount, Legendary Artifact Box and more.

The grand launch, which will include support for mobile platforms, is scheduled for May 21.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an open-world action RPG based on HBO®'s iconic Emmy®- and Golden Globe®-winning original drama series, Game of Thrones. The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO.

For the latest information and updates, visit the official website of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad or join the community conversation across official social media channels.

GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD, GAME OF THRONES, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements © & ™ HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. (s26) All rights reserved. ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

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