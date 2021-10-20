Pimax to Unveil Breakthrough "VR 3.0" Virtual Reality Technology at Annual Pimax Frontier Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax Innovation, a technology company specializing in advanced virtual reality (VR) hardware products, today announced the Pimax Frontier Conference event that will be held on October 25th, 2021 at 10am PDT. At the upcoming event, Pimax will be unveiling a breakthrough combination of technology that enables convincing immersive experiences through VR 3.0. Registration for the conference is at https://pimax.com/pimax-frontier-signup/



Typically, technology conferences focus on announcing specific product launches and technical specifications. However, at this event Pimax will bring to market a new concept called VR 3.0. With this next generation of virtual reality, Pimax plans to produce technology that leads users everywhere into the Metaverse era. Pimax is already well known for continuously leading the VR headset specification comparison chart with high resolution, wide FOV and high refresh rates of its products. With VR3.0, Pimax aims to step up further to provide a totally immersive experience to its users, and will focus on three key points: naturalness, freedom and self-awareness.

At the Frontier Conference, Pimax will discuss their upcoming 2022 roadmap and other technical innovations that will appear in headsets in the near future. The conference will also include presentations from important Pimax partners such as Tobii (industry leader in eye tracking technology).

In addition to the new hardware reveal, Pimax's ecosystem will also be discussed at this conference. The Pimax store will introduce VR content providers as partners such as iRacing and others. Pimax Studio, established by Pimax for rapid ecosystem development, will also introduce a series of developer support initiatives.



About Pimax



Pimax Innovation was founded in 2014 by a team of VR enthusiasts and engineers with many years of experience in optical/display/wearable tech/smart devices and hardware development. We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the Flagship 8KX 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is a USA based company. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time.

For more information, please visit www.pimax.com

SOURCE Pimax Innovation