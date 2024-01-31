Saint-Charles International School Expands Educational Offerings in Safe Haven Switzerland

PORRENTRUY, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Times of growing global uncertainties result in more families looking for a secure and reliable education for their children abroad. To meet the growing demand for a safe and stable learning environment, Saint-Charles International School, a prestigious Swiss private boarding school with a rich history dating back to 1897, doubles its capacity to cater for additional intake of international students.

Switzerland, well known for its neutrality, political and economic stability, emerges as a top choice for families seeking to educate their children abroad. Situated in the picturesque town of Porrentruy within the canton of Jura, Saint-Charles International School Switzerland offers a secure, modern, and conducive environment for the young generation to flourish.

"We believe that in times of global instability, investing in education within a secure environment is paramount. Saint-Charles, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and humanistic approach in nurturing students, offers a unique opportunity for parents and students seeking high-quality education and cultural learning," remarks Carmen Kocher, Principal at Saint-Charles International School.

In order to cater to the increasing demand for international students, the school has acquired additional grounds, doubling its capacity from currently 50 to 100 full-board students within the next two years. Welcoming students from the age of 10, Saint-Charles specializes in providing a multilingual education across multiple programs, with options including English and Chinese next to French and German:

Swiss National Diploma

International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program (MYP)

International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (DP)

Furthermore, the school provides captivating short-term programs that encompass a diverse array of recreational activities. From an on-site indoor swimming pool to equestrian sports and ice-hockey, Saint-Charles boasts a distinctive and dynamic offering for students.

"Our investment in expanding our school's capacity and educational offerings reflects our firm belief in a bright future and our unwavering commitment to providing the high-level of individualized care our institution is renowned for. Emphasizing personalized attention, personal growth, academic excellence, and social and emotional well-being, along with small class sizes, dedicated homework support, and multilingual proficiency, has enabled us to maintain an International Baccalaureate average score of 36 points, opening doors for our students to top-tier universities globally," adds Didier Membrez, Chairman of the Board.

