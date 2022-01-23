Sanya Welcomes Travelers this Spring Festival with an Exciting Lineup of Cultural Activities

Taking place from mid-January until the Spring Festival, Sanya's calendar of cultural tourism activities includes live performances that the whole family will love, eco-friendly activities that help preserve the natural habitat, and joint Spring Festival celebration events with iconic local tourist venues to usher in the Lunar New Year.

The Joy with Family

As China's most lively seaside destination, Sanya will host a number of performances that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from children to parents and grandparents. Three Little Pigs, a musical for children imported from New York's Broadway and revamped by Mahua FunAge, a cultural company that focuses on comedy content, will take place during the Spring Festival season, which promises to delight attendees with engaging storytelling, a lively score, and vibrant costuming.

During the festival, a well-known performance orchestra will play New Year's concert for travelers at Sanya's popular Binhai Park venue at night. Complete with eye-catching themed installations, the venue will immerse children in the Spring Festival spirit and serve as the ideal backdrop for tourists to capture precious memories on camera.

The Joy with Nature

With its crystal-clear waters and lush mountains-capes, Sanya is blessed with natural beauty — and at Wuzhizhou Island, the home of China's best-preserved coral reef, travelers can start the New Year off on a positive note by contributing to marine ecology conservation efforts with coral reef propagation. By replanting coral in the reef beds, tourists will help preserve the beauty of the reef for future generations while learning more about the island's beautiful natural surroundings. The STPB is also planning to organize additional activities dedicated to environmental protection, such as virtual panels with travel experts, online recruitment of experienced officers, training on coral reefs and marine science, seabed planting and conservation activities, and more.

The Joy with Sanya

In addition to organizing its own activities, the STPB has partnered with prime tourist attractions to infuse the island with the Chinese New Year atmosphere through a variety of traditional cultural offerings and evening events. Tourism operators, such as Haichang Ocean Park, Tianya Haijiao, and popular hoteliers will host non-stop activities as part of the celebration, ranging from a Chinese Food Festival with culinary delights galore to a captivating New Year Glowing Float Parade, stunning New Year fireworks display, and quintessential dragon and lion dances.

Sanya has long been the primary choice for local and international tourists in the winter due to its pleasant temperate climate. The STPB has blended the region's greatest tourism offers with exciting cultural activities to enhance the Spring Festival experience for tourists, draw even more travelers to China's coastlines, and help create a genuinely unforgettable experience for the entire family.

