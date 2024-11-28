BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --A news report from China.org.cn on China's Shenzhen:

In September, Huawei unveiled the world's first tri-fold smartphone for commercial use. With reactions like "So cool!" and "Amazing technology!" flooding social media, unboxing videos and reviews of this new device went viral across platforms worldwide.

Shenzhen Brands: Made in China, Innovated in China, and Quality-Driven in China

The common turf that has nurtured the impressive brands like Huawei,BYD, and Mindray, is China's Shenzhen. As a testing ground for China's reform and opening-up, this city continues to be a fertile field for high-quality brand names to date. But how has it done this?

Most importantly, from my standpoint, Shenzhen holds itself to a religiously high standard when it comes to quality. Cognizant that quality represents the foundation of any brand, the city has entrenched its "quality first" philosophy across economic, social, and environmental facets.

Additionally, Shenzhen has aligned itself keenly with global development trends. Jiang Qingyun, Fudan University Professor observes that China has a unique edge in green industries like new energy and new materials, and that future "Made in China" products will embody the philosophies of "low carbon, environmental sustainability, and green innovation." Shenzhen has already begun moving in this direction. Electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells—the "new trio"—are gradually becoming staples in Shenzhen's exports.

Lastly, Shenzhen's open, inclusive, and innovation-driven environment has been instrumental. Since the early days of reform and opening-up, adaptability and breakthrough innovations have been woven into the fabric of the city. By refraining from over-regulation, welcoming new ideas and supporting R&D, Shenzhen has created an equal playing field that makes businesses sufficiently willing, daring and able to innovate.

In over 40 years, Shenzhen has transformed from a "small fishing village" to the "capital of Chinese brands," now home to 11 Fortune Global 500 companies. These companies, along with many other brands home to Shenzhen, are witnesses and contributors to the shift from "Made in China" to "Innovated in China" and "Quality-Driven in China," pushing Chinese industries up the global value chain.

These brands are the products of Shenzhen's unique ecosystem, the fruits of innovation in the reform and opening up, and representatives of China's new quality productive forces. They symbolize the high standards embedded in "Quality in China."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac1XQm5G96A