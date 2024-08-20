Xinhua Silk Road: Economic and trade fair opens to promote China's northward opening-up

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Economic and Trade Fair for China's Northward Opening-up and 2024 Think Tank Forum on the Pioneer of National Northward Opening-up kicked off on Tuesday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on August 20, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the Second Economic and Trade Fair for China's Northward Opening-up and 2024 Think Tank Forum on the Pioneer of National Northward Opening-up held in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by He Xiaodong)

Themed "Gathering New Driving Forces in Inner Mongolia", the event aims to release the potential and momentum of China's opening-up to the north, and promote the development of new quality productive forces, helping the autonomous region play a greater role in the cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the construction of China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor, and the dual circulation of domestic and international markets.

Wang Liping, official with the Ministry of Commerce, said during a speech that the ministry will help Inner Mongolia forge new advantages in northward opening-up, by supporting the autonomous region to broaden international cooperation channels, form industrial clusters, and promote connectivity with China's neighboring countries.

Nearly 300 guests from various fields at home and abroad attended the event. Representatives with government departments, companies and academic organizations from China, Mongolia, Russia, Germany and so on had in-depth discussions regarding expanding opening-up, promoting high-quality development, and achieving mutual benefits and win-win results.

The number of countries and regions having trade exchanges with Inner Mongolia has increased from 164 in 2014 to 187 to date, according to Zhang Hongfu, director of the Department of Commerce of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Inner Mongolia is committed to cultivating eight major industrial clusters and 16 major industrial chains, in a bid to welcome businesses and investors to share the development opportunities, said Zhang.

A total of 128 projects were signed at the event, covering various fields including equipment manufacturing, new energy, new materials, biopharmaceuticals and so on. In addition to the opening ceremony, the event also contained several parallel events and conferences to provide practical platforms for promoting China's northward opening-up.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341685.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485535/1.jpg