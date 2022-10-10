Xinhua Silk Road: PipeChina accelerates construction of Longkou Nanshan LNG storage project

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's state-owned National Oil and Gas Pipeline Group (PipeChina) and its partner Nanshan Group accelerated the construction of Longkou Nanshan LNG storage project in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province during National Day holiday, according to local media.

The project includes an LNG receiving terminal, a wharf, and some LNG storage tanks. Construction workers are now working on the No. 6 tank.

Aerial photos provided to Xinhua Silk Road show construction site of Longkou Nanshan LNG gas storage facilities

Currently, the overall progress of the first phase of the project has passed halfway. Benefiting from the faster progress, the project now enjoys increasingly prominent advantages in the fields of LNG cold energy utilization, natural gas reserve transportation and gas sales, and the natural gas industry chain has been further expanded around the project.

It is learned that since the beginning of September, multiple efforts, such as non-stop equipment support and tighter work shift arrangements, have been made to accelerate the construction.

