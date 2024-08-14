Accesa celebrated 20 years of meaningful impact

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accesa celebrated its 20th anniversary as a business moderniser in the European technology sector and as a top Romanian employer. Since 2004, Accesa has offered end-to-end digital transformation services to more than 70 business clients by shaping a modern and upgraded digital landscape.

Over the past 20 years, Accesa has achieved remarkable growth by prioritising friendshoring, trustful relationships with its partners, and the continuous skillset development of its people.

Accesa in Motion | Celebrating 20 Years of Meaningful Impact

"What really counts is our growth in trustful relationships with our customers and our growth of competencies among our people – this is what makes a company sustainable and successful nowadays," says Dr. Andrea Marlière, Chief Executive Officer at Accesa.

Through a commitment to delivering value to its people, clients, partners, and their end users, Accesa has expanded its footprint nationally and internationally and developed business partnerships in new markets. The company consistently diversifies its services portfolio in the DACH, Benelux, UK and Nordic markets, earning the trust of some of the biggest companies in industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Banking, and Finance.

Celebrating Accesa in Motion, and 20 years of meaningful impact

To mark this significant milestone, the company brought together more than 900 Accesa people, and over 120 clients, partners, and tech experts in a series of three events meant to highlight its continuous commitment to growth, passion for technology, and interest in innovation through AI techniques.

Over 2,000 people, including both the Accesa community and guests, clients and partners from different European countries joined the events to talk about how they've been using technology to have a meaningful impact for the past 20 years, celebrate milestones, and envision solutions that seamlessly integrate into their businesses.

The celebration kicked off with Accesa's History, an opportunity to reminisce about shared experiences and collective memories, in a trip down memory lane spanning over two decades. It highlighted the accomplishments of all the people in Accesa and the long-term partners alongside whom they've delivered both transformation and innovation.

Dr. Andrea Marlière, CEO at Accesa, and Iulian Iuga, former CEO, had an insightful conversation about growth, change, and innovation over the past 20 years. This was followed by several other talks, discussions, and moments of looking back at the initiatives, technologies used, and progress made by Accesa's people and long-term partners through the decades.

At the 3rd edition of the Accesa Tech Conference, industry experts, guest speakers, and Accesa innovators came together to talk about technology in motion.

Across three different stages, they explored topics like the potential of digital transformation, citizen developers, customer journey personalisation, and a number of practical Artificial Intelligence case studies to enhance efficiency across vastly different scenarios, from industrial plants to customer support in Retail.

Aside from the three stages that covered both business and technology topics, panel discussion offered in-depth insights on AI's touchpoints with software development, customer experience, and the relationship between tech and business. They offered new perspectives on fostering sustainable growth and capitalising on new opportunities, while PoC corners provided an opportunity for Accesa experts to showcase exciting in-house solutions such as the Accesa AI Assistant, the Access-a-Seat Assistant, and DataBrew, a synthetic data generation tool.

"If the past showed us the potential of technology and how it has impacted our lives, the future is yet to unfold, so I would say there are several skills like flexibility, adaptability, and resilience that could be our survival skillset for the future. Let's play with technology in a responsible way, as we remain accountable for the use of it," Gabriel Sobolu, CTO at Accesa in his "Trends and adaptability for the past 20 years and for the next 20 years" talk at the third edition of the Accesa Tech Conference.

The series of events ended with the company's 20th anniversary party with a '20s theme to match the milestone, and a celebration that took place in a stunning location. The anniversary party brought together Accesa's people, trusted partners, and long-term clients for an evening filled with memorable performances, setting the stage for the next chapter.

A renewed commitment to the next 20 years

For the next 20 years Accesa will continue its consistent growth and progress with the same approach – as a people-first, customer-centric organisation that enables its people to thrive, clients to grow, and the end users to succeed.

The company is committed to maintaining a supportive environment where people feel valued and empowered by nurturing a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and social responsibility. This approach will improve satisfaction and strengthen connections with the community, leading to growth and progress in all areas.

"Our commitment goes beyond business. We truly believe that our success is measured not just by our technological advancements, but by our ability to make a tangible (and positive!) impact on education, the environment, and the community around us," says Corina Stirbu, Head of Marketing & Communication at Accesa.

About Accesa

Accesa is a leading technology company headquartered in Cluj-Napoca and has 20 years of experience in turning business challenges into opportunities and growth.

A value-driven organisation, it has established itself as a partner of choice for major brands in Retail, Manufacturing, Finance, and Banking. It covers the complete digital evolution journey of its customers, from ideation and requirements setup to software development and managed services solutions.

With more than 1200 IT professionals, Accesa also has a fast-growing footprint, establishing itself as an employer of choice for IT professionals passionate about problem-solving through technology. Coming together in strong tech teams with a customer-centric approach enables businesses to grow, delivering value for our clients, partners, industry, and community.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msN4EMK9DUQ