Intergiro Empowers Merchants with Cutting-Edge Card Processing Technology via Silverflow Alliance

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intergiro, a Swedish fintech provider of payment and banking infrastructure, has announced a new partnership with Silverflow, a cloud platform for global card processing. This move will allow Intergiro to offer its clients enhanced card network functionality, increased processing efficiency, and unprecedented access to card scheme data.

Silverflow's cutting-edge platform is already trusted by some of the world's most innovative payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, including industry giants like Deutsche Bank and Buckaroo. This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward for Intergiro, particularly at a time when digital merchants are seeking innovative ways to enhance their payment processing capabilities. The collaboration not only adds acquiring capabilities to Intergiro's financial offering but also complements its digital issuing and bank account services by providing detailed reporting.

"The payments landscape is constantly evolving and it's more important than ever for our merchants to have access to the latest technologies being rolled out by the card networks," said Johan Ryer, CCO of Intergiro. "Silverflow's platform is bringing some of the latest card scheme innovations to Intergiro at pace and easily accessible, which will enable our clients not only to save costs but also meet the payment processing needs of new digital businesses."

Anne Willem de Vries, CEO and co-founder of Silverflow, commented, "We are very excited about our new partnership with Intergiro. We are looking forward to powering Intergiro's processing back-end and bringing our easy-to-use platform, data capabilities, and the latest card scheme innovations to Intergiro's merchants."

About Intergiro

Intergiro is a Swedish fintech company that provides a financial ecosystem for innovators, disruptors and digital builders, including a financial toolkit that bundles card processing, card issuing and banking tools into a single API. With offices around Europe, Intergiro works with the likes of Fundof, Quickbit, MediaCube, Eco2wallet, Kevin, Volt, Coinpayments, Decta and Transfergalaxy. The cooperation with Silverflow as described in this partner update underlines Intergiro's continuous growth with current and new merchants and partners over the years.

About Silverflow

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.