Mandalay Resources Reports High-Grade Antimony and Gold Intercepts, Advancing Costerfield Resource Expansion

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Costerfield operation in Victoria, Australia.
Extension and Infill drilling on Shepherd and Kendall veining provides confidence on extension with intercepts including:
751.7 g/t gold and 1.8% antimony over 0.22 m(ETW 0.21 m) in PD142;
291.3 g/t gold over 1.26 m(ETW 0.53 m) in PD175;
547.3 g/t gold over 0.86 m(ETW 0.75 m) in KD907;
107.0 g/t gold over 0.55 m(ETW 0.40 m) in PD114 and;
33.4 g/t gold and 31.4% antimony over 1.00 m(ETW 0.67 m) in BC399
Drilling under Cuffley to the south of Costerfield indicates an exciting emerging area:
550.0 g/t gold over 0.15 m(ETW 0.12 m) in AD213 and;
58.4 g/t gold and 17.6% antimony over 0.77 m(ETW 0.55 m) in AD203
Drilling to the north of Cuffley also intercepts high-grade mineralization and a possible extension of the Cuffley system:
17.1 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony over 1.20 m(ETW 1.12 m) in CB001 and;
4.0 g/t gold and 20.2% antimony over 0.45 m (ETW 0.34 m) in TP021
Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in the appendix to this press release.
Chris Davis, VP of Exploration and Operational Geology, commented:
"For the last 15 years, Mandalay has successfully produced gold and antimony from its Costerfield mine, with standout periods of exceptional production, especially in the last five years from Youle and Shepherd. Through innovative practices, Mandalay has demonstrated the potential for sustained ongoing reserve replacement. In 2024, the Company's primary focus has been on the continued development of near-mine targets to extend mine life and leverage existing infrastructure.
"Drilling activities near Youle and Shepherd have increased our confidence in immediately surrounding areas that contain pods of high-grade mineralization and are expected to be added to the production schedule.
"Additionally, veins located below the highly profitable Cuffley deposit, which were previously underdeveloped due to the success at Youle, have shown high-grade potential. In 2024, the objective is to define enough mineral resource to justify extending the mine at depth.
"The Cuffley Deeps drilling has also been successful, with further exploration at Cuffley North intersecting a high-grade vein along strike of Cuffley, indicating the potential presence of additional mineable areas. This discovery also suggests the potential to further extend the northern areas of the Augusta and Brunswick deposits."
2024 Costerfield Near Mine Focus
During 2024, near mine exploration has focused on building mineral resources and reserves around the immediate mining fronts of Youle and Shepherd, while also testing the significant potential beneath and around the Augusta and Cuffley system to the south.
To the north, infill and extensional drilling of Shepherd has provided further certainty of the system whilst extending the potential of the westernmost vein sets. Above Youle, the Kendall system has been historically mined, however recent drilling suggests there is still significant mineralization left undisturbed between the two mining areas.
At the end of 2023, the focus of resource extension testing moved from Brunswick Deeps to Cuffley as the depth potential of the system became apparent with the success of two initial testing holes to the south of the Cuffley Deeps panel. Mandalay recognized the potential for depth extension and repetition of ore shots and therefore redirected its exploration efforts. Consequently, significant intercepts have been returned at depth within the Cuffley Deeps South area, the Cuffley North area and Cuffley West (Figure 1).
Shepherd and Kendall Extensions
Since the last exploration update (November 2023), 133 diamond drill holes totalling 13,040 m have been drilled in the Shepherd and Kendall areas.
Within Shepherd, the drilling and subsequent geological reinterpretation has provided important insight including the significance of bedding-parallel laminated quartz faults as grade-controlling features. This dynamic has also been demonstrated during mining and integrated into the geological vein model enabling Mandalay to target further areas of potential upgrades near these interactions.
Much of the extension work at Shepherd has concentrated on delineating the westernmost vein (630) within the set. This has also resulted in the identification of parallel veins to the east and west (Figure 2) including some exceptional antimony intersects.
Highlights from this drilling, all in addition to the holes noted above, include:
7.4 g/t gold and 49.1% antimony over 0.44 m (ETW 0.22 m) in PD147;
18.3 g/t gold and 26.2% antimony over 2.02 m (ETW 1.15 m) in PD190;
15.1 g/t gold and 22.2% antimony over 1.26m (ETW 0.53 m) in PD211;
26.7 g/t gold and 22.1% antimony over 0.31m (ETW 0.19 m) in SQ040B1 within 611;
108.0 g/t gold and 29.1% antimony over 0.58 m (ETW 0.30 m) in PD151;
26.4 g/t gold and 36.7% antimony over 0.21 m (ETW 0.18 m) in PD210 and;
19.9 g/t gold and 14.1% antimony over 1.69 m (ETW 0.94 m) in PD172 within 632.
Of note is the high-grade antimony values contained within the intercepts; this drilling has confirmed that the 630 vein in this southern area is consistently antimony-rich in addition to gold, which had been inferred from the results presented in Mandalay's 2023 exploration update (see November 7, 2023).
Targeted drilling has consolidated the concept of the Deimos Fault acting as a major grade boundary for the Shepherd system, although promising mineralized structures have been intersected below the fault. There are indications that further south-westerly step-outs of the system beyond the 630 vein exist and could be tested from surface.
Further north, extensive mining optimization drilling has taken place with a particular focus on identifying and delineating high-grade splay zones. These interaction zones and linking structures provide an important opportunity for upside due to the potential for very high grades. The following intercepts demonstrate the high tenor that has been identified in these interaction zones:
107.0 g/t gold and 0.1% antimony over 0.55 m (ETW 0.40 m) in PD114;
48.2 g/t gold and 1.8% antimony over 2.87 m (ETW 2.47 m) in PD132 within 600;
547.3 g/t gold and 0.1% antimony over 0.86 m (ETW 0.75 m) in KD907 within 605;
73.5 g/t gold and 11.2% antimony over 0.29 m (ETW 0.27 m) in PD140 and;
751.7 g/t gold and 1.8% antimony over 0.22 m (ETW 0.21 m) in PD142 within 610.
In the Kendall zone, drilling aimed to delineate northern and up-dip continuations of the veins initially developed in 2018 when the Youle area was first accessed by Mandalay Resources. At the time, the vein continuity in this area was not well defined due to the compartmentalized geology that has subsequently been resolved through underground drilling. Only surface drilling data with low drilling angles to the veining was available at time of mining, resulting in an inadequate understanding of the Kendall veining. While the potential of this zone was recognized at the time, mining focused on the more consistent and understood Youle vein which the Kendall system coalesces into with depth.
The Kendall area contains many sub-parallel, vertical veins that occupy an approximately 80m wide zone of cleavage development within the broad hinge of the main Costerfield Anticline. Individual veins are influenced by bedding-parallel laminated quartz faults, where they often are seen to step westward along the fault for several metres. Additionally, a north-west trending fold overprint tends to control high-grade shoots within individual veins, which altogether requires close-spaced drilling to fully understand the system.
Workers in the historic Costerfield mine during the mid-1930s mined the Kendall set of veins down to 8 Level (approximately 930RL). They attempted to find new ore panels to the north and west of the mine with a short campaign of diamond drilling, but had limited success. The company at the time was mainly concerned with finding ore at the current level of mining and had little appetite for continuing vertical development or completing the 9 Level crosscut. As shown in Figure 5, the Kendall system dipped below the area of interest (both to the west and north) and remained untested.
The drilling covered in this release has significantly upgraded the "580" vein of the Kendall area up to the historic 8 Level, and has increased the endowment of the 580 vein with the following high-grade intercepts:
82.6 g/t gold and 45.0% antimony over 0.20 m (ETW 0.08 m) in BC394;
54.7 g/t gold and 63.5% antimony over 0.60 m (ETW 0.25 m) in BC395; and
38.0 g/t gold and 35.7% antimony over 1.00m (ETW 0.54 m) in BC399.
This area is readily accessible for mining with minimal capital development required, and has considerable scope for further additions. Upcoming drilling will investigate the Kendall vein set up to the boundary of the Whitelaw Fault footwall, and also extend knowledge north of the current resource boundary.
Cuffley Extension Testing
Late in 2023, drillhole AD200 intersected high-grade mineralization in a previously untested area below and south of the previously mined Cuffley deposit, approximately 150m from the southern boundary of the extant Cuffley resource. Follow-up drilling to date has intersected the mineralized structure in all directions surrounding AD200, with a total of 7,006 m (14 holes). Continued drilling is taking place in order to identify high-grade shoots within the mineralized plane that appears to be the continuation of a NE-striking vertical fault that intersects and offsets at a low angle the mined Cuffley lode. At least two additional parallel fault structures have been delineated in the Cuffley Deeps South target area that are mineralized, and in the case of AD203 contain high-grade mineralization (58.4g/t gold and 17.6% antimony over 0.77 m (ETW 0.55 m)).
AD213 intersected a gold-rich quartz vein approximately 20m east of the main Cuffley Deeps panel (550.0 g/t gold over 0.15 m (ETW 0.12 m)). Follow-up drilling is underway to determine the continuity and extent of this previously unknown mineralization.
The understanding of prospectivity at the northern end of the Cuffley deposit has increased in recent months. Previous mining of Cuffley halted to the north as the tenor decreased. The decline in grade is estimated to be related to a crosscutting north-west trending fold with a faulted hinge. Historic resource definition drilling did not identify economic extensions on the northern side of the fault.
Drillhole TP021 met with success intercepting 4.0 g/t gold and 20.2% antimony over 0.45 m (ETW 0.34 m). Simultaneously, the Cuffley-Brunswick Gap program commenced, drilling across the Costerfield corridor from the east to test a sparsely drilled area north of the Cuffley deposit. The initial drillhole CB001 intersected high-grade mineralization (17.1 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony over 1.20 m (ETW 1.12 m)) 80 m north of the Cuffley resource boundary, 190 m north of the closest drives on the Cuffley lodes.
These two intercepts are directly along strike of Cuffley lode and may indicate that the Cuffley mineralization strengthens in tenor to the north after the interruption caused by the crossing of the Rattler Fault. Access to this area is readily facilitated from the adjacent Brunswick mine area and will be a priority area to extend throughout the remainder of 2024.
Forward Focus of Near Mine Exploration
Given the recent exciting results described above, Cuffley Deeps will remain the primary focus of near mine exploration. Drilling will also continue on the promising northern continuation of the Cuffley System as well as other ongoing targeting of the Brunswick north extension area a potential additional line of veining approximately 300 m to the east of the central corridor.
Regional drilling also continues on depth testing the satellite deposits of Robinsons and True Blue as well as the northern potential of the field.
Drilling and Assaying
All diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Costerfield geologists or contracted geologists with significant industry experience who worked under Costerfield geologist's oversight. All samples were sent to On Site Laboratory Services (OSLS) in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, for sample preparation and analysis by fire assay for gold, and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) for antimony. Samples featuring coarse grained visible gold were assayed using a variant of fire assay known as screen fire assay. This method is routinely used to mitigate potential problems associated with heterogeneity in the distribution of coarse gold within drill samples. The procedure collects all coarse heterogenous coarse gold by screening at 75µm after crushing and pulverisation, and subsequently fire assays the resultant mass to extinction. A mass weighted average of gold grade of the sample is subsequently calculated from the +75µm and -75µm fractions of the sample. Site geological and metallurgical personnel have implemented a QA/QC procedure that includes systematic submission of standard reference materials and blanks within batches of drill and face samples submitted for assay. Costerfield specific reference materials produced from Costerfield ore have been prepared and certified by Geostats Pty Ltd., a specialist laboratory quality control consultancy. See Technical Report entitled "Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia NI 43-101 Report" dated March 28, 2024, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures.
Qualified Person:
Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.
About Mandalay Resources Corporation
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, ramping up production from deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-quality ore to the processing plant, and to extend Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will continue to produce from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the Youle, Shepherd, Cuffley and Kendall deposits (Costerfield). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 28, 2024, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Appendix
Table 1. Drilling Composites
DRILL HOLE ID
FROM (M)
TO (M)
DRILL WIDTH (M)
TRUE WIDTH (M)
AU GRADE (G/T)
SB GRADE (%)
AU (G/T) OVER MIN. 1.8M MINING WIDTH
VEIN NAME
AD203
404.05
404.57
0.52
0.43
9.9
4.9
4.07
Cuffley Deeps Adj.
AD206
373.89
374.27
0.99
0.81
2.88
0.16
1.4
Cuffley Deeps Adj.
AD211
514.77
514.88
0.11
0.08
8.76
2.62
0.54
Cuffley Deeps Adj.
AD211
578.32
579.44
1.12
1.05
3.09
LLD
1.79
Cuffley Deeps Adj.
CW002
233.24
234.8
1.56
1
1.35
2.75
3.03
Cuffley Deeps Adj.
AD200
489.7
492.79
2.98
1.44
3.69
LLD
2.96
Cuffley Deeps South
AD200W1
486.31
489.64
3.03
2.42
7.55
LLD
10.15
Cuffley Deeps South
AD202
543.3
543.35
0.05
0.04
14.7
0.4
0.3
Cuffley Deeps South
AD203
431.52
432.29
0.77
0.55
58.44
17.59
26.05
Cuffley Deeps South
AD204
528.86
529.32
0.46
0.42
0.57
LLD
0.13
Cuffley Deeps South
AD205
524.88
525.12
0.49
0.31
1.82
LLD
0.32
Cuffley Deeps South
AD206
400.49
401.79
1.3
1.05
0.44
LLD
0.25
Cuffley Deeps South
AD207
354
354.4
0.29
0.23
0.42
0.01
0.06
Cuffley Deeps South
AD208
516.82
517.01
0.19
0.16
0.68
LLD
0.06
Cuffley Deeps South
AD209A
611.6
611.96
0.36
0.29
0.29
0.01
0.05
Cuffley Deeps South
AD210
466.37
466.8
0.43
0.2
0.44
LLD
0.05
Cuffley Deeps South
AD211
531.2
534.12
2.92
2.39
1.07
0.06
1.16
Cuffley Deeps South
AD212
466.37
467.31
0.94
0.72
LLD
LLD
LLD
Cuffley Deeps South
AD213
325.09
325.24
0.15
0.12
550
0.12
35.63
Cuffley Deeps South VG Vein
AD213W1
325.17
325.33
0.16
0.11
23.9
0.01
1.5
Cuffley Deeps South VG Vein
CB001
605.68
606.88
1.2
1.12
17.15
0.33
10.98
Cuffley Main
TP021
172.62
172.82
0.45
0.34
3.96
20.2
3.4
Cuffley Main
CW004
332.9
333.7
0.8
0.63
2.09
LLD
0.73
Cuffley West
BC394
131.47
131.67
0.2
0.08
82.6
45
7.64
Kendall 580 Vein
BC395
140.58
141.18
0.6
0.22
54.7
63.5
21.48
Kendall 580 Vein
BC396
132.2
132.31
0.11
0.06
16.9
1.05
0.56
Kendall 580 Vein
BC397
123.79
123.93
0.14
0.09
2.36
4.05
0.42
Kendall 580 Vein
BC398
99.64
99.88
0.24
0.16
11.4
24.3
4.16
Kendall 580 Vein
BC399
82.96
83.96
1
0.67
33.42
31.4
35.36
Kendall 580 Vein
BC401
165.11
165.38
0.27
0.12
4.37
21.9
2.52
Kendall 580 Vein
BC403
166.11
166.43
0.32
0.06
6.53
6.93
0.57
Kendall 580 Vein
BC396
95.12
95.27
0.15
0.06
4.45
1.34
0.24
Kendall 581 Vein
BC395
155.77
156.14
0.37
0.2
4.23
9.64
2.56
Kendall 582 Vein
KD909
7.55
8.55
1
0.52
17.95
0.11
5.25
Shepherd 600 Vein
KD910
1.74
2.2
0.46
0.44
25.73
LLD
6.26
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD085
55.88
56.42
0.54
0.42
59.1
0.01
13.75
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD101
35.78
36.06
0.28
0.23
31.8
LLD
4.01
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD114
36.03
36.58
0.55
0.4
107
0.05
23.73
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD132
8.53
11.4
2.87
2.47
48.21
1.78
51.67
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD184
20.28
20.63
0.35
0.25
LLD
LLD
LLD
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD185
27.3
27.87
0.57
0.18
0.09
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 600 Vein
PD108
14.24
15.42
1.18
0.79
0.29
LLD
0.13
Shepherd 603 Vein
KD907
LLD
0.86
0.86
0.75
547.31
0.06
229.46
Shepherd 605 Vein
KD908
LLD
0.32
0.32
0.3
33.15
0.01
5.52
Shepherd 605 Vein
PD102
8
8.84
0.84
0.8
0.12
LLD
0.06
Shepherd 609 Vein
PD103
8.75
9.22
0.47
0.38
1.72
LLD
0.36
Shepherd 609 Vein
PD108
32.65
32.85
0.2
0.12
0.56
LLD
0.04
Shepherd 609 Vein
PD140
39.94
40.23
0.29
0.27
73.48
11.17
14.1
Shepherd 610 Vein
PD142
39.15
39.37
0.22
0.21
751.67
1.83
88.07
Shepherd 610 Vein
PD150
47.7
47.8
0.1
0.09
0.05
LLD
LLD
Shepherd 610 Vein
PD140
36.2
36.34
0.14
0.14
0.26
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 611 Vein
PD142
35.47
35.57
0.1
0.1
0.26
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 611 Vein
PD147
89.63
90.07
0.44
0.22
7.35
49.1
12.33
Shepherd 611 Vein
PD150
42.14
42.27
0.13
0.13
0.33
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 611 Vein
PD190
7.39
9.41
2.02
1.15
18.34
26.24
44.27
Shepherd 611 Vein
PD211
17.3
18.56
1.26
0.53
15.09
22.21
17.01
Shepherd 611 Vein
SQ040B1
347.43
347.74
0.31
0.19
26.7
22.1
7.2
Shepherd 611 Vein
PD215
19.84
19.94
0.1
0.07
0.37
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 621 Vein
PD217
14.82
14.95
0.13
0.11
5.76
LLD
0.36
Shepherd 621 Vein
PD218
22.35
22.65
0.3
0.18
7.46
0.01
0.76
Shepherd 621 Vein
PD219
15.61
15.82
0.21
0.21
5.61
4.15
1.56
Shepherd 621 Vein
PD113
2.84
3.1
0.26
0.06
0.53
0.54
0.05
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD134
47.26
47.38
0.12
0.09
40.4
3.84
2.33
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD135
68.67
68.98
0.31
0.18
0.48
LLD
0.05
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD136
48.27
48.37
0.1
0.07
41.8
6.45
2.17
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD141
47.65
47.76
0.11
0.1
29.2
18.5
3.56
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD147
54
54.45
0.45
0.29
0.91
0.34
0.25
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD151
75.1
75.6
0.5
0.25
0.54
LLD
0.08
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD171
68.9
69.14
0.24
0.12
0.18
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD172
60.74
60.86
0.12
0.07
1.44
LLD
0.05
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD175
58.58
59.84
1.26
0.53
291.33
0.02
86.49
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD176
40.7
40.91
0.21
0.12
5
LLD
0.32
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD178
29.86
30.29
0.43
0.32
13.9
LLD
2.51
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD179
86.79
87
0.21
0.09
0.32
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD181
65.78
65.93
0.15
0.08
0.35
0.01
0.02
Shepherd 622 Vein
PD109
4.5
4.72
0.22
0.21
3.86
LLD
0.44
Shepherd 625 Vein
PD175
67.15
67.3
0.15
0.08
0.13
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 625 Vein
PD176
49.71
49.9
0.19
0.12
0.06
LLD
LLD
Shepherd 625 Vein
PD111
27.33
27.52
0.19
0.15
0.24
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD112
31.42
31.8
0.38
0.14
0.13
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD113
74.09
76.06
1.97
0.55
14.47
LLD
4.39
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD128
22.9
23.01
0.11
0.1
5.96
3.14
0.7
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD129
31.82
31.92
0.1
0.06
15.6
14.5
1.43
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD131
25.81
26.03
0.22
0.16
0.02
LLD
LLD
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD134
71.02
71.68
0.66
0.49
15.6
LLD
4.23
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD135
97.6
97.83
0.23
0.13
5.97
0.03
0.45
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD136
74.9
75.28
0.38
0.27
22.1
0.02
3.37
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD151
108.14
108.72
0.58
0.3
108
29.1
27.72
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD171
105.36
105.62
0.26
0.13
5.98
23.6
3.82
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD172
93.3
94.03
0.73
0.42
1.2
0.53
0.51
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD173
118.14
118.36
0.22
0.11
0.1
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD174
116.6
116.9
0.3
0.14
0.09
LLD
0.01
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD179
120.98
121.68
0.7
0.31
1.9
LLD
0.33
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD181
96.44
96.81
0.37
0.2
21.2
19.1
6.47
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD188
62.66
63.08
0.42
0.32
1.54
LLD
0.28
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD189
15.4
16.07
0.67
0.66
0.38
0.21
0.29
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD191
26.4
26.51
0.11
0.09
0.07
1.09
0.1
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD209
19.32
20.66
1.34
1.19
0.03
LLD
0.02
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD210
23.31
23.52
0.21
0.18
26.4
36.7
9.59
Shepherd 630 Vein
SQ040A
378.74
379.54
0.8
0.61
0.2
LLD
0.07
Shepherd 630 Vein
PD134
94.17
95.62
1.45
1.05
2.14
0.23
1.51
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD135
133.46
134.65
1.19
0.69
0.71
LLD
0.27
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD136
101.91
102.27
0.36
0.26
1.24
LLD
0.18
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD171
148.36
149.14
0.78
0.41
8.57
0.12
2
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD172
123.43
125.12
1.69
0.94
19.92
14.08
24.69
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD174
147
147.41
0.41
0.19
6.4
5.89
1.9
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD181
135.13
135.53
0.4
0.22
41.4
2.83
5.68
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD205
4.91
5.28
0.37
0.15
2.16
14.72
2.55
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD206
1.96
3.3
1.34
0.09
16.77
1.85
0.99
Shepherd 632 Vein
PD134
77.54
77.98
0.44
0.16
0.46
LLD
0.04
Shepherd 634 Vein
Notes
1.
The AuEq (gold equivalent) grade is calculated using the following formula:
AuEq g per t=Au g per t+Sb% ×
(Sb price per 10kg×Sb processing recovery)
(Au price per g×Au processing recovery)
Prices and recoveries used: Au $/oz = 1,900; Sb $/t = 11,700; Au Recovery = 93% and; Sb Recovery = 92%
2.
LLD signifies an undetectable amount of antimony. Detection limit for the analysis used is 0.01%
3.
Composites that are not interpreted to be connected to a named vein and are below 1 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are not considered significant and are not recorded here.
Table 2. Drill Hole Collar Details
Drill Program
Drill Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
Date Complete
Cuffley Deeps South
AD200
15271
4548
1000
719.7
-62.7
276.2
2024/01/13
Cuffley Deeps South
AD200W1
15271
4548
1000
497.4
-62.7
276.2
2024/01/14
Cuffley Deeps South
AD202
15260
4599
992
712.7
-48.4
232.9
2024/01/20
Cuffley Deeps South
AD203
15260
4601
992
500.4
-59.3
270.5
2024/03/13
Cuffley Deeps South
AD204
15259
4600
992
551.4
-55.2
249.4
2024/03/29
Cuffley Deeps South
AD205
15259
4601
992
785.0
-65.2
273.9
2024/04/13
Cuffley Deeps South
AD206
15259
4601
992
500.4
-56.9
289.6
2024/04/24
Cuffley Deeps South
AD207
15259
4600
992
410.3
-54.4
263.1
2024/04/30
Cuffley Deeps South
AD208
15260
4599
992
682.0
-60.1
244.6
2024/05/13
Cuffley Deeps South
AD209A
15260
4600
992
746.0
-62.7
231.1
2024/06/02
Cuffley Deeps South
AD210
15260
4601
992
515.7
-65.6
278.7
2024/06/26
Cuffley Deeps South
AD211
15260
4600
992
615.0
-72.2
255.8
2024/07/15
Cuffley Deeps South
AD212
15260
4599
992
500.0
-51.5
241.9
2024/06/13
Cuffley Deeps South
AD213
15261
4601
992
435.0
-57.8
267.1
2024/07/26
Cuffley Deeps South
AD213W1
15100
4599
745
329.2
-57.8
267.1
2024/07/25
Kendall North
BC394
15353
7012
922
175.4
-13.6
25.1
2024/06/20
Kendall North
BC395
15353
7012
922
224.0
-6.5
22.3
2024/06/24
Kendall North
BC396
15353
7012
922
180.0
-0.9
26.5
2024/06/27
Kendall North
BC397
15353
7012
922
200.0
-3.8
28.6
2024/06/29
Kendall North
BC398
15353
7012
922
125.4
3.0
42.5
2024/07/02
Kendall North
BC399
15354
7012
922
116.3
-6.3
45.2
2024/07/16
Kendall North
BC401
15354
7012
922
205.0
-8
18
2024/07/08
Kendall North
BC403
15354
7012
922
240.0
-13.3
16.5
2024/07/14
Cuffley North
CB001
15779
5364
1183
985.9
-30.5
275.0
2024/05/28
Cuffley West
CW002
15251
4944
944
400.0
-50.4
233.4
2024/05/24
Cuffley West
CW004
15251
4947
944
400.0
-51.0
302.0
2024/06/02
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 600)
KD907
15242
6961
712
10.1
25.4
88.5
2024/01/25
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 600)
KD908
15242
6961
711
10.0
-20.1
90.1
2024/01/25
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 600)
KD909
15244
7004
711
23.4
22.0
100.0
2024/01/28
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 600)
KD910
15245
7002
710
13.0
-20.1
99.1
2024/01/29
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD085
15182
6825
667
86.2
-2.8
136.2
2023/10/02
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD101
15182
6825
666
59.8
-26.8
123.7
2023/09/27
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD102
15229
6826
686
18.0
-12.4
105.8
2023/09/07
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD103
15229
6838
687
19.0
28.2
105.9
2023/09/08
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD108
15218
6770
688
47.0
28.6
132.0
2023/09/13
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD109
15194
6968
625
10.3
3.9
253.2
2023/09/24
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD111
15180
6853
666
38.3
-22.9
246.0
2023/08/12
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD112
15179
6774
667
52.5
-33.6
209.5
2023/10/12
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD113
15180
6772
668
90.7
-4.9
194.4
2023/10/17
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD114
15182
6803
667
62.0
-46.1
113.5
2023/10/20
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD128
15179
6775
668
34.0
-1.2
251.3
2023/11/03
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD129
15180
6775
668
50.0
18.5
216.1
2023/11/07
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD131
15180
6817
668
52.0
35.9
240.8
2023/11/08
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 600)
PD132
15239
6911
740
15.9
21.8
110.3
2023/11/10
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD134
15215
6764
688
104.4
4.2
225.5
2023/11/28
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD135
15215
6764
687
168.0
-6.6
212.8
2023/12/05
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD136
15215
6764
687
113.2
-9.6
226.7
2023/12/11
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD140
15233
6882
685
68.0
-8.4
266.9
2023/11/17
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD141
15232
6855
686
84.0
-8.3
268.4
2023/11/21
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD142
15233
6882
685
55.3
-3.3
270.4
2023/11/17
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD147
15215
6764
688
122.6
15.0
221.0
2023/12/22
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD150
15226
6832
686
70.3
4.7
264.5
2023/12/19
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD151
15215
6764
688
148.5
-4.8
209.0
2024/01/15
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD171
15212
6755
688
160.0
1.9
207.7
2024/02/15
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD172
15212
6755
688
136.8
7.2
212.8
2024/03/21
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD173
15213
6757
688
132.4
-13.6
208.7
2024/02/27
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD174
15212
6755
688
176.5
-6.8
206.9
2024/03/06
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD175
15229
7021
623
72.0
-6.5
215.5
2024/04/29
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD176
15224
7019
622
61.0
-10.9
227.7
2024/05/03
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD178
15227
7024
622
43.2
-32.9
261.3
2024/05/03
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD179
15212
6755
688
140.2
0.0
203.1
2024/03/19
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD181
15212
6755
688
164.6
7.3
209.2
2024/03/22
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD184
15199
6999
623
39.5
-49.3
91.4
2024/04/05
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD185
15199
6999
623
56.9
-68.7
47.4
2024/04/08
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD188
15211
6756
687
112.1
-26.7
241.8
2024/03/28
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD189
15150
6686
703
19.3
6.0
89.4
2024/05/06
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD190
15146
6673
705
27.7
46.4
132.2
2024/05/15
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD191
15146
6673
704
33.0
18.2
121.4
2024/05/07
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD205
15140
6625
706
25.0
60.9
96.8
2024/05/08
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD206
15139
6620
705
31.1
26.0
174.8
2024/05/09
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD209
15141
6625
704
35.8
-1.8
118.1
2024/05/20
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD210
15142
6628
704
39.9
-7.1
56.9
2024/05/15
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd 630)
PD211
15145
6669
704
46.0
33.6
154.8
2024/05/20
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd Nth)
PD215
15209
7246
576
46.3
14.2
49.8
2024/06/12
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd Nth)
PD217
15209
7246
575
29.8
-30.0
101.6
2024/06/13
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd Nth)
PD218
15209
7247
575
34.0
-23.7
45.0
2024/06/14
Prod. Opt. (Shepherd Nth)
PD219
15208
7245
576
23.0
6.3
101.4
2024/06/14
Shepherd 630
SQ040A
15376
6754
958
420.0
-45.0
233.0
2024/02/21
Shepherd 630
SQ040B1
15376
6754
958
420.0
-43.3
237.6
2024/03/03
Cuffley North
TP021
15385
5484
1181
199.5
-32.6
299.8
2024/04/16
For Further Information: Frazer Bourchier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Edison Nguyen, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations; Contact: 647.258.9722
