Mercell Sets New Standard in Public Procurement with its next generation tendering platform

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercell is proud to announce the launch of its next generation Mercell Tendering platform, designed to enhance the procurement landscape for both small and large public buyers across Europe. Mercell Tendering introduces automated workflows, access to a vast supplier network, and compliance with European and national regulations, all within one intuitive and user-friendly interface.

"At Mercell, we understand that the public sector's primary mission is to serve citizens by delivering top-quality services and goods, ensuring their complete satisfaction. To fulfil this mission, public procurement departments need to operate with precision and agility. That's why we're thrilled to introduce our next-generation tendering platform, specifically designed to simplify and automate the entire tendering process, empowering procurement teams to achieve their goals more seamlessly than ever before," said Terje Wibe, CEO of Mercell.

Transforming the Tendering Journey

Mercell has established itself as the preferred solution for public buyers. With the next generation tendering platform they offer a unified, scalable platform that supports compliant and efficient tendering processes. By integrating all tender processes into one workflow, the platform minimises manual tasks, reduces errors, and ensures consistent data management across the organisation.

The platform also enhances data integration, enabling buyers to improve data management and gain actionable insights from tender, contract, and invoice data through advanced business intelligence (BI) platforms. The smart analytics tools transform procurement by driving competition and efficiency.

"We are proud to deliver a modular platform that meets the high standards of compliance and security, while seamlessly integrating with existing systems. This investment underscores our commitment to helping public buyers achieve faster time to value and promote fair competition and transparency," said Terje Wibe, CEO of Mercell.

About Mercell

Mercell is the leading European provider of public tendering and bidding technology, dedicated to enhancing connectivity between public buyers and suppliers. Its platform solutions effectively streamline the public procurement journey, fostering increased efficiency and collaboration throughout the tendering process. Mercell equips public buyers with a unified tender platform that supports compliant and efficient tendering for all procurement needs. In addition, we help suppliers discover and enter the public market. This gives them better insights and opportunities to win attractive contracts.

