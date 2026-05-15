United Imaging Unveils Its Full Radiotherapy Portfolio at ESTRO 2026, Highlighting the CE-Marked uRT-linac 506c

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global innovator in AI-powered advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, unveiled its comprehensive portfolio of radiotherapy innovations at ESTRO 2026, highlighting its CE-marked system, the uRT-linac 506c. Marking the company's first appearance at ESTRO, the showcase signals a strategic expansion into the European radiotherapy market, building on its established strength in medical imaging and reinforcing its commitment to advancing cancer care globally.

Advancing into Europe with a Unified Radiotherapy Portfolio

United Imaging presented the full radiotherapy portfolio: multimodal simulation, AI-powered contouring and planning, automated QA, and precision delivery. Rather than modular third-party assemblies, the ecosystem is built on a shared data language and control framework, enabling a native integration of imaging, AI, and intelligent hardware developed entirely in-house.

Debuting the CE-Marked uRT-linac 506c

United Imaging highlighted its CE-marked product, uRT-linac 506c. The system features a diagnostic-quality CT scanner integrated with the linear accelerator on a single platform, enabling a streamlined workflow from CT image guidance to treatment delivery.

A key feature of the uRT-linac 506c is the acquisition of high-definition diagnostic CT images immediately prior to each treatment fraction, allowing clinicians to visualize anatomical and tumor changes and perform online adaptive treatment planning to support personalized radiotherapy. The system also incorporates a fully digital architecture, a gantry rotation range of up to 544°, a 120-leaf dynamic high-speed multileaf collimator (MLC), EPID-based fast machine & patient-specific QA and non-coplanar treatment.

Enabling Intelligent, Automated Radiotherapy with Native AI

Rather than incorporating AI as an add-on, United Imaging's radiotherapy system is built on a native AI architecture, seamlessly connecting imaging, contouring, planning, QA, and treatment delivery into a smart closed-loop workflow. Built on this foundation, the uCT-ART online adaptive workflow and the "All In One" one-stop workflow introduce innovative paradigms that further advance precision and efficiency in radiotherapy. Expert-level auto-contouring in seconds covers whole body organs-at-risk and multiple tumor sites, reducing contouring time by up to 90%, while AI-powered auto-planning, GPU-accelerated Monte Carlo dose calculation, and integrated QA streamline the entire treatment process.

The uCT-ART online adaptive workflow enables online adaptive planning within an average of 15 minutes. Powered by diagnostic CT imaging, it precisely captures anatomical changes during each treatment session and, together with an efficient adaptive planning engine, delivers personalized and highly precise adaptive treatment for every patient, setting a new benchmark for personalized radiotherapy.

Meanwhile, the "All-In-One" workflow completes the entire process from simulation to treatment in "one room, one platform", shortening the treatment from days to minutes, significantly improving clinical efficiency and enabling patients to receive timely treatment.

The expanded portfolio further strengthens United Imaging's healthcare offering and reinforces its long-term commitment to Europe, supported by a comprehensive operational infrastructure. The company's regional headquarters is located in Rotterdam, complemented by a warehouse near Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. It also operates a customer engagement center in Rotterdam, along with a dedicated showroom and an international training center.