Warm up for Winter with RED GOLD FROM EUROPE YOUR ORGANIC AND SUSTAINABLE CHOICE

This easy soup recipe combines organic canned tomatoes with a classic base of sautéed vegetables to create layers of flavour. Caramelising the organic tomato paste gives a wonderful depth to your soup.
Easy Tomato Soup: Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 large yellow or white onion, roughly chopped
3 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
2 celery sticks, roughly chopped
70ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve
1 1/2 tbsp salt
2 tbsp organic tomato paste
2 X 400g cans whole peeled organic tomatoes in juice, undrained
600ml water
1/2 tsp granulated sugar
1 tsp ground black pepper
pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
fresh basil, to serve (optional)
Directions:
- In a food processor, pulse the onion, carrot and celery until a coarse paste forms.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat until hot; add the vegetable paste mixture and the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture is golden brown - about 10 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to medium. Add the organic tomato paste and cook, stirring for 2 minutes.
- Stir in the organic canned tomatoes and water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until the tomatoes start to break down.
- Add the black pepper, sugar and chilli flakes (if using), and stir well, using a wooden spoon to crush the tomatoes. Cook for 20 more minutes, continuing to crush the whole tomatoes. Adjust seasoning.
- Transfer the tomato mixture to a blender and process until smooth. (Or process in the pan using a stick blender.)
- Garnish with fresh basil if you wish, a drizzle of olive oil and serve.
Enjoy. It's from Europe!
