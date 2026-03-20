ADI啟用泰國新工廠強化全球製造韌性

ADI執行長暨董事會主席Vincent Roche表示：「泰國是ADI全球製造佈局中的策略樞紐之一。此次擴建，彰顯了我們長期致力將泰國及該地區打造為能可靠且永續提供世界級技術關鍵環節的決心。隨著客戶需求不斷演變，此次擴建投資將確保我們能夠持續大規模交付獨具優勢的創新成果。」

ADI全球營運與技術執行副總裁Vivek Jain指出：「新工廠大幅提升了我們高效且負責任展開測試業務的能力。憑藉當地雄厚的工程人才儲備、供應鏈優勢以及支持長期發展的產業環境，泰國已成為我們建構更敏捷、更具韌性且因應未來製造網路的重要一環。」

升級全球封裝與測試中心

Analog Devices Thailand (ADTH)成立於2000年，是ADI最重要的後端製造基地之一，可為工業、汽車、通訊、消費性電子與數位醫療等市場提供支援。新工廠大幅擴充了無塵室與製造產能，使ADI在測試、晶圓級製程、晶片級封裝及積體電路最終測試等環節實現規模化營運。新工廠作為創新與自動化樞紐，進一步融合了先進製造技術，可有效提升生產效率、精度與智慧化營運水準。同時，該工廠並實現更智慧化的製程，強化ADI的整體製造能力，促進團隊在日常工作中創造具體價值，在保持高品質標準的同時，並能更快回應客戶需求。

提升全球供應鏈韌性

透過更廣泛的區域佈局、更高的營運敏捷性以及增強的製造網路彈性，ADI在泰國的擴充產能計畫強化了ADI的全球韌性策略。新工廠位於泰國東部經濟走廊(EEC)，得益於當地完善的基礎設施、優質的工程人才儲備和穩定中立的營運環境，將進一步強化ADI服務全球客戶的能力。

推動半導體製造永續發展

新工廠依照LEED標準規劃建造，彰顯ADI踐行綠色製造的堅定承諾，也是ADI製造網路中首座以獲得LEED鉑金級認證為建設目標的工廠。從搭載高效的節能系統和推行資源優化管理，到為提升員工福祉而精心設計的人性化空間，其不僅為追求卓越效能而建，也承擔了保護地球環境的責任。此次擴建工程為ADI實踐更廣泛的永續發展承諾提供有力支持，具體包括實現100%可再生電力供電、採用節能型設施設計、升級水迴圈利用系統、搭建環境績效即時監測體系等。此外，ADTH亦是泰國首家採用低碳液氮的半導體製造商，此舉進一步降低測試環節的碳強度，鞏固ADI在永續半導體製造領域的領先地位。

培育泰國半導體人才生態

透過ADI泰國學院(ADI Thailand Academy)及與泰國頂尖大學開展合作，ADI也持續加碼泰國半導體人才生態的建設。這些計劃旨在提升測試工程、自動化、失效分析及智慧工廠技術等領域的工程與技術能力。同時，透過進一步擴大實習專案規模與推進人才長期培養計畫，新工廠將進一步協助培養新一代半導體人才，進而持續強化ADI在當地及全球的工程能力。

更多ADI混合製造模式內容請參考https://www.analog.com/en/who-we-are/resilient-hybrid-manufacturing.html

關於Analog Devices Thailand (ADTH)

Analog Devices Thailand (ADTH)是全球領先的半導體公司Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)的關鍵製造中心。ADTH為亞洲、歐洲及美國客戶提供高品質的製造、裝配與測試服務，協助ADI在現實世界與數位世界之間搭起橋樑，推動智慧邊緣領域的突破性創新。

ADTH在泰國春武里(Chonburi)已營運二十餘年，透過持續的工廠現代化升級、產能提升與營運風險管控強化了ADI的全球供應鏈韌性，並在保障供應鏈穩定、支撐ADI在工業、汽車及新興市場業務成長方面發揮關鍵作用。

以深厚的工程技術實力和持續完善的企業文化為基礎，ADTH擁有精密類比與混合訊號製造、高可靠性裝配能力、以及國際頂級的品質管制體系。

關於ADI

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)為全球領先的半導體公司，致力於在現實世界與數位世界之間搭起橋樑，以實現智慧邊緣領域的突破性創新。ADI提供結合類比、數位、AI和軟體技術的解決方案，以積極因應氣候變遷挑戰，建立人與世界萬物的可靠互聯，並推動自動化與機器人、汽車、醫療保健、能源與資料中心等領域的持續發展。ADI 2025會計年度營收超過110億美元，並協助創新者不斷超越一切可能。更多資訊請瀏覽www.analog.com。

所有商標和註冊商標屬各自所有人所有。

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; expected market and technology trends; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law;. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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SOURCE ADI