HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris: Huawei's HCIE Club welcomes ICT experts keen to advance their careers by completing HCIE certification

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has revealed that Network (Datacom & Transmission) and Storage are by far the most popular technology domains among European engineers taking part in Huawei's certification programs to upgrade their capabilities and competence of new ICT technologies.

Huawei held the European chapter of Huawei's HCIE (Huawei Certified ICT Expert) Club, an ICT talent ecosystem for members, to share experience and exchange ideas with peers at the Huawei Connect Paris 2024 event. The European HCIE Club is open to everyone who has successfully completed one of the Huawei HCIE certifications across any of the associated technology domains.

Huawei certification is one of the integral pillars of Huawei's global partner system, which was adopted to assess partner's capabilities and engineer's competence of new ICT technologies. With the world changing fast and the digital intelligent transformation accelerating, new technologies will be implemented within business such as AI, LLMs, and Cloud Computing. Only by effectively understanding these technologies can they be integrated successfully within the industrial production environment creating future business and social value.

Since 2023 after successfully completing the certification more than 4,800 new HCIE's experts have joined the club globally with over hundreds of HCIE members based in Europe.

HCIE members within Huawei's Joint Product Definition Community (JDC) have participated in over 400 product improvement surveys and proposed more than 4000 improvements, shaping 200 new-generation products.

HCIE members have answered over 500 complex technical questions and contributed more than a thousand cases sharing their experience and knowledge within Huawei's O3 community helping other HCIE experts to learn from other's experience and encountered scenarios.

"The HCIE Club provides opportunities for both Huawei and HCIE members to learn and grow together and ultimately providing value to customers" said John Peng Jun, Vice President, European Region. "Obtaining an HCIE certificate is rigorous and recognized as a high achievement in the industry. Customers look to HCIE members as the experts to lead them through the challenges of the intelligent era".

With further industry recognition, the HCIE certification is being adopted by some countries as the basis for their ICT vocational skill evaluation standard. Adding to the acceptance of HCIE certificate holder as a revered endorsement of a person's capability, competence, knowledge and skills.

HCIE Club is a place to share experience and assist personal development. It provides a platform for discussing new possibilities and ignites new ideas by experiencing cutting-edge technologies and their application within solutions for business.

More than 50 HCIE members and experts from 11 countries have attended the HCIE Club in Paris with several partners having shared their success cases. Huawei will keep holding the HCIE Club in Europe and offer more opportunities and platforms for technical experts.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Rafal Kwiatkowski, Email: [email protected], phone: +48 531-539-140

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559207/5030374/Huawei_Europe_Logo.jpg