DFI to Showcase Edge AI Platforms, Powered by Intel, for Robotic Automation and Industrial Applications at Embedded World 2026

TAIPEI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global provider of industrial computers, embedded motherboards and edge computing platforms, said it will showcase application-driven edge AI platforms-- developed in collaboration with Intel—at Embedded World 2026, highlighting how edge AI is transitioning from pilot demonstrations to scalable, real-world deployment across industrial and infrastructure environments.

As edge AI moves beyond proof-of-concept use, industrial customers are placing greater emphasis on platforms that balance performance, power efficiency and long-term operation. DFI said it is addressing these requirements through a layered edge AI product portfolio, anchored by robotic arm applications developed in collaboration with Intel, and designed to support deployment in demanding industrial conditions.

At Embedded World 2026, DFI will unveil a new generation of mission-critical edge AI platforms for defense and medical applications. For defense and unmanned systems, DFI will introduce the PTH9HM COM-HPC Mini module, a credit-card-sized, SWaP-optimized computing engine enabling real-time 8K vision processing and edge AI inference for autonomous navigation, target recognition and threat tracking. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with integrated Arc GPU, PTH9HM supports –40°C to 85°C wide-temperature operation, integrates 64GB on-board LPDDR5x memory, and features PCIe Gen 5, dual 2.5GbE and TPM 2.0 security to safeguard mission-critical data.

For medical imaging and diagnostics, DFI will also unveil the PTH171/173 edge AI Mini-ITX motherboards, featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors delivering up to 180 total TOPS featuring Intel Arc Graphics, PCIe Gen 5 expansion, rich multi-display and I/O connectivity, and Intel vPro manageability, the motherboards are design for long-life-cycle medical deployments requiring high precision and reliability.

The SF101-PTH industrial performance compact system is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The system's heterogeneous architecture integrates the Intel CPU with integrated GPU and NPU to support real-time control, vision processing and AI inference within a single edge platform.

With integrated AI acceleration and real-time technologies including Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), the solution achieves millisecond-level responsiveness without discrete GPUs, optimizing performance per watt while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO), forming a scalable foundation for Physical AI and robotic applications.

DFI said robotic automation places requirements on edge platforms that extend beyond AI inference alone. Beyond supporting AI workloads, its platforms are designed to deliver real-time system response, deterministic operation, rich I/O integration and long-term reliability, characteristics required for robotic arm control in production settings. The same platform architecture, the company said, can be applied across vision AI, industrial control and intelligent infrastructure, allowing system designs to be reused across multiple applications.

DFI's edge AI portfolio compliments Intel's approach to edge AI. Through the Intel Edge AI Suites solution development is accelerated and optimized by edge AI software such as OpenVINO, enabling system integrators to deploy and manage edge AI workloads while maintaining lifecycle stability.

"Edge AI deployment starts with understanding industry requirements, not selecting compute performance in isolation," said Jarry Chang, marketing head at DFI. "By working closely with Intel, we focus on building edge AI platforms that map real operational needs—such as latency, reliability and lifecycle stability—to practical system architectures that can be deployed consistently across robotics, vision AI and intelligent infrastructure."

DFI said its collaboration with Intel combines Intel's edge AI technologies and ecosystem support with DFI's application-driven product design and industrial reliability, enabling customers to move from isolated demonstrations to repeatable, production-ready edge AI deployments.

The company said it will use Embedded World 2026 to position its edge AI portfolio as a scalable foundation for robotic automation and industrial edge AI, rather than a collection of single-purpose systems.

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.