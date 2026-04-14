Hach Introduces New Total Solids Sensor to Deliver Reliable Sludge Measurement in Demanding Sludge Processes

DUSSELDORF, Germany, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wastewater operators often struggle to maintain reliable total solids measurement in dark, fouled, or high‑consistency sludge. Hach announced today the expansion of its total solids measurement portfolio with the Hach TS Sensor by Valmet. A microwave‑based solution designed to deliver stable, continuous measurement in demanding sludge applications across wastewater treatment plants in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Hach

The Hach TS Sensor by Valmet leverages decades of expertise in microwave-based solids measurement and wastewater applications, with thousands of installations worldwide. Supported by Hach's regional service and application specialists, the sensor delivers reliable, continuous monitoring across a wide range of sludge types from low to very high solids content even in dark, or fouled conditions. It enhances Hach's optical portfolio, giving customers flexibility to select the best measurement method for their process needs. Typical uses include monitoring primary sludge, thickening, digested sludge, and dewatering feed control.

Reliable total solids measurement helps wastewater plants stabilize sludge handling, reduce chemical overuse, and maintain consistent process performance, especially in challenging sludge conditions.

"By adding microwave‑based measurement to our portfolio, we help wastewater facilities maintain reliable solids measurement in challenging sludge conditions, reduce maintenance effort, and make more confident process control decisions," said Nicole Puhl, Vice President of Product & Strategy at Hach.

With the addition of microwave-based measurement, Hach continues to strengthen its wastewater portfolio to meet evolving regulatory, operational, and efficiency requirements across European treatment facilities. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/4dinqgr.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

About Valmet

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries, providing cutting‑edge technologies, services, and mission‑critical automation and flow‑control solutions. The company has over 225 years of industrial history and a global team of about 18,500 professionals.

Valmet delivers advanced wastewater solutions built on its strong legacy of measurement technologies originally developed for the pulp and paper industry. With 20 years of expertise in wastewater solids measurements, Valmet provides continuous, accurate online data that helps treatment plants optimize operations, reduce chemical and energy consumption, cut transportation costs, and improve overall sustainability.

Visit www.valmet.com/automation/analyzers-measurements/wastewater/ to learn more.

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